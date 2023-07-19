Boost for Co Wexford tourism with bumper summer and autumn season of events in New Ross

Adamstown show. From left; June and David Parnell, TJ Davis and Bridget Cullen from the Mossy Rock crew from Bunclody with Black face Swiss Valley sheep. Photo; Mary Browne

The bumper season of festivals and entertainment this summer and autumn in the New Ross district was welcomed as a boost to the area at the July New Ross Municipal District meeting.

Cllr John Fleming said: “It’s wonderful to see all of the events. There is a lot going on over the coming weeks in the general area and it’s what I like to see.”

Cllr Bridín Murphy praised the organisers of the Adamstown Show, saying it drew huge crowds this year, with Cllr Pat Barden also praising the event.

Area manager Alan Fitzhenry said the New Ross Summer Sessions takes place this year again in the Library Park, with seven Saturday evening concerts, the first of which, The Nomads, took place last weekend.

"Running until August 26, all of the events will be free to attend, having been significantly funded and supported by the elected members and Wexford County Council. The concerts will feature a variety of artists with something for everyone.”

Mr Fitzhenry said the New Ross Guitar Festival takes place over the weekend of August 10 to August 13. “Supported by the elected members and Wexford County Council, this exciting new guitar festival brings Irish and International guitarists of the highest calibre to New Ross. The festival will include live performance, workshops and the commencement of the New Ross Guitar Orchestra which is open to all ages, styles and levels of ability. This year will see some Pop-Up Guitar Performances in local cafés on the Saturday afternoon and full details of performers and events can be found at newrossguitarfestival.ie.”

The annual Tri the Hook Sprint Triathlon takes place on Saturday, August 19, starting with a 750m swim in Baginbun Bay. This is followed by a 20km cycle and a 5km run along the Baginbun Road to St Mogues GAA in Fethard on Sea. “It’s the 12th year of this major event on the Hook peninsula, with up to 400 entrants expected and a large number of spectators. We wish the organisers and participants the very best of luck on the day.”

He said the organisers of the Kennedy Summer School – the annual Festival of Irish & American History, Culture and Politics which takes place from August 31 to September 2. “We wish them every success with this important international event.” said Mr Fitzhenry.