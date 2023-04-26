Birthday girl Mary O’Neill raises money for New Ross Meals on Wheels

Mary O'Neill from the 3 Bullet gate presents Colm Caulfield from Meals On Wheels with €600-00 from her recent 80th birthday celebrations. Photo; Mary Browne

Mary O’Neill of O’Neill’s store, the Three Bullet Gate, New Ross, celebrated her 80th birthday with a big party in the local pub recently and decided to ask all attending if they would contribute to the Meals on Wheels as part of the celebrations of her birthday.

On the night €600 was collected.

Mary was delighted with the response and wishes to thank all attending for their generous contribution to the event and all the money raised is been given to the Meals on Wheels. Treasurer Colm Caulfield thanked Mary for choosing the Meals on Wheels where all funds go to running the service so the team can continue to give quality meals to its valued clients every day.