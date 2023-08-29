Ballywilliam cyclist Martin donates €3,650 to Wheelchair Society

19/12/2022 Martin Doyle from Ballygalvery, Ballwilliam who raised €2882-00 for the Irish Wheelchair Association. Photo; Mary Browne

Ballywilliam man Martin Doyle has raised more than €18,000 for the Irish Wheelchair Association over the past 16 years by cycling from Carlow to Cork and Tipperary.

This year Martin (60) set off in August on an epic journey from Carlow to Clonmel and on to Kilkenny, before returning back to Carlow, raising €3,650, up from the €2,882 he raised last year, for the Irish wheelchair Association.

The cycle raises tens of thousands of euros to adapt vans for wheelchair using children each year.

Martin started doing the cycle after his wife Loretta - who hails from Carlow – got involved.

To keep the cyclists hydrated on this year’s cycle he brought bucket loads of strawberries from Martin Furlong’s farm in Poulpeasty.

Martin said they went down a treat and he is looking forward to sampling more next June as the cyclists set off again on the roads of Leinster and Munster.

"People from New Ross have been very good to me and the wheelchair association over the years,” said Martin.