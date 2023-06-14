Avoid ‘full blown’ fire strike at all costs pleads New Ross council chairman

The excellent service provided by New Ross Fire Service – whose members are presently striking over a lack of fair pay and conditions –has been praised by a Fethard on Sea property owner whose premises was saved from complete destruction by the crew.

There is palpable anger among the county’s fire personnel sparked by a false promise of money into the service by Minister Darragh O’Brien, an assertion which was later refuted by Pascal Donohoe.

Following an overwhelming vote to proceed with industrial action late last year, there are rolling closures of fire stations this week, with all out strike action planned for next week unless an agreement can be reached.

A fire engine from New Ross – joined by a fire tender from Wexford and water tanker from New Ross – attended the fire at Mario’s chipper in the busy seaside village on Wednesday evening.

Having received the call at 6.41 p.m., the New Ross crew were at the scene by 7.14 p.m. and spent almost three and a half hours extinguishing the blaze and making the area safe.

Located alongside other businesses, there were concerns that smoke damage may have been caused.

Property owner John O’Leary said: “The fire brigade were absolutely fantastic. We couldn’t believe what they did here so all hats off and thanks to the fire service. We cannot fault their response.”

A local fire fighter made the point that if the fire had happened on Tuesday this week the New Ross Fire Service would not have been attending the incident, requiring the Wexford service to provide cover, while having to travel a further distance to attend.

The owner of Aoife’s Nail & Beauty Salon said she had a client and they evacuated the premises when the alarm went off, adding that thankfully no damage was caused to her business.

New Ross Municipal District chairman, Cllr Michael Sheehan said the council stand with the fire crews and are calling on the government to come up with a compromise to avoid a full blown strike,

For the first time in 25 years the fire station crews downed tools on Tuesday morning for 24 hours, with further 24 hour industrial action planned on Friday and Sunday, ahead of an all out strike next week if no compromise deal over pay and conditions is reached.

A fireman said they feel they have been ignored at a time when Government finances are at an all time high.

“I would see how hard the firemen work and I see what they are saying. There are compromises that can be made. At the moment they are not engaging in non emergency duties but I’d imagine that’d be assessing calls on a case by case basis.”

Cllr Sheehan said the prompt response of the New Ross fire service and their colleagues in south Kilkenny and further afield to the apartment fire in New Ross last month shows their importance within the community.

“There could have been significant damage to property and loss of life. I really feel – as do my fellow councillors – that this needs to be sorted out in the Workplace Relations Commission so that it can come to an amicable solution.”

Chief Fire Officer Paul L’Estrange said: “There are negotiations ongoing at national level with regard to the pay and conditions of fire fighters. I would hope that these talks would be re-engaged with.”

He said people should continue to call 999 or 112 when there is an emergency, adding that they might have to expect a delay in fire crews getting to their property or to the scene of an accident etc, due to the industrial action.