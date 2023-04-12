All roads lead to Tullogher Rosbercon Vintage and Classic Show

The Tullogher Rosbercon Vintage & Classic Car Club vintage show and field day takes place at 12 noon at Rosbercon Parish Centre on Sunday, April 23.

The official opening is by a special guest. People can look forward to a dog show, fun fair, social dancing, children’s races, wheel of fortune, lucky dip, hang tough, U9 hurling tournament, with numerous other events. All vintage vehicles, lorries, cars, tractors, steam engines, stationary engines and motorbikes will be on show.

The club was formed in 2008 and have hosted a field day every year (apart from during lockdown). The club has a membership of over 75 people and it took part in Patrick's Day parades in both Kilkenny City and New Ross again this year.

The highlight of the club's history was hosting last year's All-Ireland Vintage Day, which a a huge success. All funds raised go to local worthy causes.