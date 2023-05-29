“A good day’s work” as Wexford farmhouse and 31 acres of grassland sold in two lots for a total of €630,000

A 31-acre grassland holding in Cushinstown, County Wexford and an adjoining farmhouse residence on 0.89 acres has sold in two lots for a combined price of €630,000 at a public auction held by Sherry Fitzgerald Radford.

The property was offered to the market in its entirety or as two separate lots including the lands of 31.11 acres which were sold for a total of €375,000, equivalent to more than €12,000 an acre while the residence which had been guided at €195,000, sold for €255,000.

One of the selling attractions of the property is its private location along a quiet country road just off the N25 road close to New Ross and many local amenities.

There was a lot of local interest in the auction, particularly among the agricultural community with the farmer who bought the land also interested in the farmhouse, although he was outbid on the residence by another individual.

Because the property was offered in its entirety and as two separate lots, there were 12 rounds of bidding, with auctioneer John Radford returning to the separate lots for further bids after the combined lot reached a higher figure.

"At the end of the day, it sold in two lots for a total of €630,000 which was a good day’s work and we had a very happy client”, he said.

The detached four-bedroom cottage with well water and septic tank is set over two floors with original features including open beams, original fireplaces and wooden flooring with landscaped areas surrounding the property and two large stone outbuildings with cobble-lock flooring and beamed ceilings. The 31 acres of land is dotted around the area and is under grass.