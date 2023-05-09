18-foot minke whale washes up twice off Wexford coast

The 18ft Minke Whale which washed up twice on the south west Wexford coast over recent weeks.

Am 18ft minke whale which washed up dead at Slade Harbour early last week reappeared at Grange Beach near Fethard on Sea days later, having been towed out into the Irish Sea.

The whale suffered rope entanglement and died, prior to washing up in Slade.

Minke Whales are distinguished from other whales by a white band on each flipper. The body is usually black or dark-grey, with this specimen being grey.

Kevin McCormack of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group took skin samples and confirmed it was the same whale that had been towed out to sea.