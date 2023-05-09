€100,000 New Ross town centre plan launched

MEMBERS of the Town Centre First Team gathered at The Tholsel for the launch of the €100,000 plan for New Ross on Wednesday.

Chairman of the team and New Ross Municipal District, cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Sheehan welcomed the appointment of Cunnane Stratton Reynolds Ltd as the urban design team, who, along with Wexford County Council, will create a town centre first plan for New Ross, as has already happened in Enniscorthy – the first Co Wexford town to have such a plan.

In attendance were representatives of Cunnane Stratton Reynolds Ltd, CE of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright, New Ross district director Eamonn Hore, manager Alan Fitzhenry and New Ross community leaders.

Cllr Sheehan said he was looking forward to working with the company from a town team and council perspective.

"They will create a masterplan for the town and will explore a vision for the future direction of the town, one which is focussed on the town centre and its immediate surrounds.”

Cllr Sheehan said the plan will emphasise place making, town centre living, identify the social and economic purpose of the town, enterprise and job creation and recommend a collaborative stakeholder engagement process.

“The plan will provide a holistic approach which builds upon existing assets, particularly its rich history, built heritage and riverside location, directly addressing pressing issues ad identifying future challenges.” Cllr Sheehan said the plan will also identify interventions which would help restore vibrancy in New Ross town and build further on the many public realm improvements in New Ross over recent years, helping the town to reach its potential.

Town centre first pans recognise that every town is unique, laying a foundation for the town to develop at local level.

Town Regeneration Officer Mick McCormack and Head Planner with Wexford County Council Diarmuid Houston said they, the town team and New Ross Municipal District are looking forward to working with Cunnane Stratton Reynolds and their multi-disciplinary team, emphasising the importance of public engagement.

They encouraged everyone in New Ross town and surrounding areas to engage in the public consultation process and express their views on what they think New Ross town centre should look like.