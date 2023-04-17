€10,000 for New Ross district 1798 commemoration events, talks and tours

Around €10,000 will be spent on 1798 commemoration events in the New Ross district, with the main event being planned for New Ross town.

Wexford County Council’s Planning Department received funding support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media last week for the development of a county-wide commemorative programme to mark the 225th anniversary of the events surrounding the 1798 Rebellion in Co Wexford.

The funding, administered through the Decade of Centenaries Historical Strand, will support a number of specific projects related to commemoration such as public talks, walking tours, demonstrations and a 1798 summer conference in Enniscorthy as well as events from the other districts.

Speaking at the April New Ross Municipal District meeting, area manager Alan Fitzhenry said New Ross council has received an allocation of €10,000, with a proposal already received for a large scale event in New Ross town at a cost €5,000.

“There is €5,000 available for other events around the district,” Mr Fitzhenry said, urging people to make submissions by the end of this month.

Cllr John Fleming said there are plans for an event in Clonroche which will require council funding.