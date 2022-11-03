Motorists urged to avoid Gorey town due to severe flooding

Motorists are being urged to avoid Gorey town in Co Wexford as many roads are impassable following heavy downpours this afternoon.

The M11 motorway is currently at a standstill due to flooding between junction 22 and 23 just outside Gorey.

Gardai have closed this part of the road in both directions.

There are reports of significant surface water on the dual carriageway and drivers are being urged to take care.

The Gorey to Ballymoney road is also closed due to flooding.

Wexford Bus has advised that it is unable to exit Gorey as all roads are blocked.

Buses travelling from Dublin are currently unable to serve the Gorey stop at present.

Wexford County Council said fire and road crews have been dispatched to deal with spot flooding incidents and blocked drains.

Despite no weather warning being issued from Met Éireann, Wexford has experienced torrential rain throughout the day.

Flooding has also been reported in Bunclody and Enniscorthy, while business owners in Gorey are working to try and stop flood water entering their stores.

Pictures shared on social media show cars submerged in water as Gorey town is now impassable.

The sunny south-east has been battered by hazardous weather conditions in the past two days.

Yesterday a local farmer has said “tornado” like conditions in Co Wexford today have left a path of destruction in its wake.

Speaking to South East Radio this afternoon, Willie John Kehoe said the damage occurred in the Foulksmills and Clongeen area.

“There was significant damage done here in the afternoon, it looks like a tornado came through. It has levelled the whole farmyard, a big old house here and I believe down the road there’s a good few houses damaged,” he said.

“There were other sheds knocked, it’s in a line of about 100 metres wide and it’s just pure destruction the whole way along. I got a phone call from a cousin of mine here, a farmer in his yard and he said you’d have to see it to believe it and there’s not a sheet of galvinised left on the new shed.

“Everything in the old part of the yard was levelled, the garden walls were levelled, big tress that have stood for hundreds of years they’re just completely, completely not there.”