Mobile service in Gorey offers advice and information and Alzheimer’s and relevant supports

A mobile information service run by The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland recently paid a visit to Gorey to spread awareness of the supports available to those living with Alzheimer’s and their carers.

At the van, visitors had the chance to browse through an on-board library and speak to staff and branch volunteers about dementia and related supports in their area. Nurse Bernie Kirwan of Elderflower Day Service in Gorey said that the service was very well received by people in the community.

"There were two advisors there and they had a steady stream of people coming in for advice,” she said. "I deal with so many people with different stages of dementia through my work. The idea of getting the service to come to Gorey was to let people know what help and support is there.”

In recent months, staff and service users at the Elderly Unit at Saint Aidan’s decided to give themselves a name and, after many suggestions, decided on the name Elderflower Day Service. They recently started a Facebook page where Bernie said they hope to share information on services, talks and events happening in the area.