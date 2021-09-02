Middle-aged man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Conor O’Brien

A middle-aged man has been arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Gorey man Conor O’Brien.

The man was detained for questioning by Gardai on Tuesday evening, following a disturbance at a pub in Co Carlow town. When Gardai attended the scene they discovered a Glock handgun and a man in his 50s was detained for questioning.

Gardai are investigating whether the gun seized was the same weapon used in the murder of Mr O’Brien. On Wednesday evening, as the gun was undergoing ballistics testing, the suspect was formally arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the Gorey teenager.

A private funeral service was held on Wednesday for Mr O’Brien, which was followed by a cremation.

Local gardaí in Trim are being assisted by members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) based at Harcourt Square.

As part of the inquiry, gardaí have been examining the teen’s electronic devices to piece together his movements on the day he died.

CCTV footage from the area has also been harvested in an attempt to establish who was in the area at the time.

The young man’s body was discovered outside the property where he was staying on the Trim Road in Enfield, Co Meath, last Friday morning.

He had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest the previous night, but no firearm was recovered at the scene.

He was due to start a 12-month blacksmith course in Limerick next week.

Finín Liam Christie, a blacksmith from Gorey, previously described him as an ambitious young man who dreamed of travelling around the world.

Mr Christie said Conor initially approached him around a year ago to take part in some classes after watching the History Channel’s Forged in Fire in which top bladesmiths from all over the world recreate historical weapons.

“He thought that appealed to him, so he booked a class and he loved it,” Mr Christie said.

“From the first time I met him, I knew he came from good stock, good people and I can’t think any different of him,” he said.

He said Conor had been keen to learn how to forge a hammer and tongs before he began his year-long apprenticeship in blacksmithing in Limerick next month.

“He was thinking ahead,” he said. Mr Christie described Conor as a quiet and reserved young man but one who was cheerful and friendly.

“He was very quiet and private and he wouldn’t tell you too much.

“But he was a good lad.

“He listened, he was hard-working and he wanted to learn,” Mr Christie added.

Gardaí say that the body was discovered at around 8.30am last Friday.

Neighbours told how they heard a single loud bang the previous night but did not attach any significance to the noise until they heard the news of Mr O’Brien’s death the following morning.