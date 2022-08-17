Memorial walk in Ballindaggin raises €40,173 for charity

One of the cheques was presented to the Hope Cancer Support Centre.

A memorial walk that took place in Ballindaggin village at the start of the summer raised a massive €40,173 for charity.

The ‘Walk On...in memory of Dee Ronan’ event was organised as a tribute to a person who was extremely highly regarded within the community in Ballindaggin – a fact highlighted by the large number of people who participated in the event.

Described by those who knew her as “a once in a lifetime kind of person”, Dee was only 40 years of age when she lost her battle with cancer in October, 2020.

The organisers of the tribute walk were overwhelmed by the response it received and the level of support given to the walk was highlighted by the amount of money it raised.

Three different beneficiaries received an equal amount of €13,191 each from the fundraiser: The Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy; Wexford Hospice Homecare and the Cherry Oncology Ward in University Hospital Waterford.

The Hope Centre provided the venue for the cheque presentations with Michael Jordan accepting the money on behalf of the centre while Una Murphy did likewise on behalf of Wexford Hospice Homecare. Both recipients expressed delight at being able to accept the cheques.

Dee’s mother, Frances Ronan and members of the Dee Ronan Memorial Committee were also in attendance at the presentation ceremony.

It was a lovely afternoon and the committee members expressed gratitude to the Hope Centre for allowing the presentations to take place there.

Meanwhile, Frances Ronan and Aisling Ronan presented the cheque for the Cherry Ward to the Clinical Nurse Manager on the ward, Adrian Crellin.

Accepting the cheque Mr Crellin expressed gratitude for the amount raised and commented: “We can do so much with the money."

Speaking to the Enniscorthy Guardian a spokesperson for the organising committee expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the event and helped with the fundraiser.

“To all those people who donated directly to the credit union account, in person, or into the GoFuneMe page we cannot thank you enough,” she said.

“The generosity of people far exceeded our expectations,” she added.

The committee also wished to thank everyone who participated in the walk on the day and also those who helped make the event a safe success for those involved including the gardaí, stewards, car parkers, Ballindaggin Hall Committee, Gorey Red Cross and everyone else who helped organise the event.

“We also want to thank all the walkers and runners who took part and made the walk and run a success,” said the spokesperson.

The committee also expressed sincere thanks to DJ Gurdy, 1-4 To No Score, Joe Hogan, On the Run and Thomas and all the staff of Jordan's Pub for making the evening celebration of Dee’s life “such a joyous and memorable occasion”.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated prizes for our soccer tournament, raffle an auction,” said the spokesperson.