Major water outage in New Ross sees homeowners' patience run dry

Irish Water working to repair burst pipes and restore water to thousands of homes

A water tanker at the Apex in New Ross. Expand
David Looby

THOUSANDS of New Ross residents have been without water since Saturday night following a major mains burst in the town.

A pipe burst in Castlemoyle in New Ross on Saturday evening and was repaired but burst again that night lading to the water outage – the first of its kind in many years in New Ross.

Homeowners were advised that water should return by 4 p.m. on Sunday but taps remained dry on Monday morning.

Water tankers were installed by council staff at the Apex pool entrance and at Marsh Lane.

New Ross Municipal District cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Sheehan said old infrastructure in Co Wexford’s water network will see outages, adding that Irish Water will become self funded and will replace the old pipes in time, including the one feeding New Ross at Castlemoyle.

