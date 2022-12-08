Lucky punter wins €50,000 after buying Euromillions ticket in Ferns

ONE lucky punter got an early Christmas present in County Wexford after winning €50,000 in Tuesday night’s Euromillions ‘Ireland Only’ raffle draw.

The winner was one of 10 lucky ticket holders who picked up the tidy sum just in time for Christmas.

The ticket was bought in Osborne’s Daybreak, in Ferns, with the other winning tickets bought in Counties Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Roscommon and Kildare.

The latest draw was the seventh in the National Lottery’s ‘!2 Draws of Christmas’ initiative which will see 10 players scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw on Tuesday and Friday nights between now and December 23.

The eight draw will take place on Friday, December 8, when 10 more players will pick up a €50,000 prize.

Meanwhile, a player in Belgium scooped Tuesday nights EuroMillions Jackpot prize worth an astonishing €142,897,164, while in Ireland over 56,000 players in Ireland won prizes.

Every player in Ireland who buys a ticket for any EuroMillions draw between now and December 23, will be automatically entered into the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ for that corresponding draw. A unique code on each ticket will be the player’s raffle number.

Nearly .30c in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in areas such as sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish language.

In total more than €6bn has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago.