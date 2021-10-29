Little Sea viewing point work will boost tourism around Bannow

Cllr Jim Moore, Cathaoirleach of Rosslare Municipal District, and District Manager Nóirín Cummins with contractor Jason Sinnott and John Harpur and Denis Kenny (chairperson) from Bannow Historical Society at the Little Sea viewing point.

Work has commenced on the proposed development at The Little Sea in the Bannow Bay Estuary between the villages of Wellingtonbridge and Carrig on Bannow.

The site at Little Sea is already established as a popular viewing area, however, over the years it has fallen into disrepair and led to unregulated access to the long-established slipway. The proposed development will address the current deficiencies and incorporate safe access and parking, as well as a bus layby, picnic and seating facilities and bicycle stands. The development lies on the route of the Eurovelo cycle route and on the Norman Way route being developed by Wexford County Council (WCC).

Furthermore, the proposed development will include educational and tourism elements with bespoke information panels covering the historical significance of the area – including the historic borough of Clonmines across the water and the silver mines directly opposite the site – and the environmental significance of the area, including flora and fauna. Given the site’s prominent location within the Bannow Bay Estuary, its proximity to both the villages of Wellingtonbridge and Carrig on Bannow, and with both the Norman Way and Eurovelo routes directly passing the development, it is expected that the development will result in a significant increase in the tourism, retail and hospitality revenue coming into the area.

WCC said it “is delighted to be associated with this project” which is being funded by a grant from FLAG (Fisheries Local Area Group) administered by Bord Iascaigh Mhara and co-funded under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.

WCC said it “fully supports the local Bannow Historical Society, who have been driving this project for a number of years now, and have vetted and advised on the proposed plans and developments”.