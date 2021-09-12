Lift-off time for Hope & Dream 10 as fundraiser begins

THIS week sees the 10th annual Hope & Dream 10 fundraiser taking place to raise money for the Hope Cancer Support Centre and Wexford Hospice.

Like last year, the event is being held in virtual format and the organisers are hoping it will be even more successful than last year when it raised a record-breaking €180,572.

Participants are being encouraged to undertake their 10km walk or run in their own time and at their own pace, anytime throughout this week.

There was uncertainty over how last year’s event would go because it was the first time being held virtually, however, there was no need to worry because people fully embraced the format making it a monumental success.

The virtual format also opened up the event to the possibility of becoming global because people took part in different parts of the world.

It’s now hoped that this years fundraiser, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will generate another record amount.

Those wishing to participate in the event can do so anytime up to Sunday, September 19, and registration can be done through www.hopeanddream10.com

This year has been a very challenging one for the charity sector and the Hope Centre experienced a significant loss due to the temporary closure of its charity shop along with a reduction in other fundraising activities and events.

In autumn, 2020, an additional building was purchased adjacent to the existing Hope Centre in Weafer Street, Enniscorthy, with a view to expanding services.

In line with the Board of Director’s 5-year strategic plan, 100 per cent of the proceeds raised from Hope & Dream, 2021, will help the Hope Centre continue to provide its invaluable services to clients and develop the new building.

It’s not to late to register and the organisers are hoping to register over 2,500 people for this year’s event and as they themselves say: ‘if we do nothing, nothing will happen’.​​​