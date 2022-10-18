Your guide to all that’s happening in County Wexford this Halloween

Whether you’re looking for a trick, a treat or a thrilling adventure, there’s lots of reasons to get out of the house this Halloween. Here’s our round-up of what’s on in the Model County this spooky season.

Thursday, October 20

The 64, 8 p.m.

As part of Gorey’s Yellow Belly Comedy festival, comedian Emma Doran will take to the stage in The 64. In her biggest solo show to date, comedian Emma Doran reflects on what just happened. One minute she was an 18 year old stumbling off the Waltzers in Courtown and now she’s hurtling through her late 30s with a 19 year-old daughter and two other kids. Tickets available from The 64 or HERE.

Saturday, October 22

Gorey Library, 11 a.m.

To celebrate Children’s Book Festival 2022 and the spooky season, there will be a Halloween event for kids at Gorey Library this October. Kids can enjoy some stories about witches and then do a spooky craft project to take home. Creepy costumes of all kinds are welcome! Booking is essential.

Spiegeltent, 8 p.m.

Having played two of the most talked about and memorable shows in the history of the Spiegeltent, indie heroes The Academic return via an absolutely banging main stage appearance at Electric Picnic, and by huge popular demand to play for one night only at the Spiegeltent, Wexford. Book your tickets HERE.

Expand Close The Academic. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Academic.

Monday, October 24

Spiegeltent, 8 p.m.

Bird on a Wire. Book your tickets HERE.

Tuesday, October 25

Spiegeltent, 8 p.m.

Michael Scott’s iconic production of John B.Keane’s hilarious dramatic comedy The Matchmaker sees one of Ireland’s leading dramatic actresses Norma Sheahan join Jon Kenny (who was part of the Irish comic duo the D’Unbelieveables with Pat Short) in this iconic production at Wexford’s Spiegeltent Festival, October 25th. Together they play a myriad of characters in this hilarious and earthy dramatic comedy. Book your tickets HERE.

Wednesday, October 26

Barntown Community Centre, 6.30 p.m.

Organised by Wexford County Council a Halloween Costume Shop in Barntown will allow visitors to bring and swap clothes and upgrade their wardrobes. Reusing our items is a positive climate action that we can all do simply, while also having some fun in our community.

Spiegeltent, 8 p.m.

Joanne McNally (sold out). Joanne’s Prosecco Express is back to make a pit stop at Wexford’s Spiegeltent Festival this October 26th, have your glasses at this ready, you don’t want to miss out on a drop of this!

Thursday, October 27

Spiegeltent, 8 p.m.

Lyra is a singer/songwriter from Cork who’s voice and on stage presence is truly at home on a global stage. Her songs have been used on worldwide ad campaigns for Van Moof, Guinness, Disney+ and have featured in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Love Island”. Book your tickets HERE.

Amber Springs Hotel

The Amber Springs Halloween Train to Transylvania run from October 27 to November 6. Take the Train to Count Draculas Village to discover what monsters lie within, such as, Mavis, Frankenstein, ghouls and more! Organisers encourage little Halloween visitors of all ages to come along in their scariest costumes with some ghoulish goodies up for grabs! Tickets cost €10 and are available to book HERE.

Amber Springs, 7 p.m.- 9.30 p.m.

Dare to take a walk through a dark and scary trail this spooky season at the Amber Springs Fright Night. This experience will include walking and crawling through dark and confined spaces and plenty of spooktacular surprises. This experience runs from October 27 to 31. Time slots are available every 15 minutes. Not suitable for children under 12. Tickets cost €10 and can be booked HERE.

Ashdown Park Hotel, 8 p.m.

Gorey Malawi Health Partnership is delighted to announce the return of the Gorey fashion show fundraiser on Thursday, October 27 at the Ashdown Park Hotel. It promises to be an exciting evening of entertainment. Gorey Malawi Health Partnership was established in 2016. The work of the partnership centres around the relationship between the Palms GP Surgery Gorey and St John’s Hospital Mzuzu, Malawi. Money raised through the fashion show will go directly to this project. Tickets are €15 each and available from McCauley Pharmacy Gorey and participating shops. Tickets are also available on the door.

Loch Garman Arms, 8 p.m.

As part of the Gorey Yellow Belly Comedy Festival, comedian John Lynn will bring the laughs to The Loch Garman Arms this October. John has performed at the prestigious invite only Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, while being a regular at the Kilkenny Cat Laughs and Iveagh Gardens Comedy Carnival, and Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Tickets are available directly from The Loch Garman Arms on online HERE.

Friday, October 28

Spiegeltent, 9.30 p.m.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys (sold out) are a lively six-piece Irish folk rock band whose unique blend of music and song has attracted a huge following. Consisting of Banjo, Fiddle, Guitar, Bass, Drums and vocals, ‘The Whistlin’ Donkeys’ sound is rooted in their strong traditional Irish basis. This is strengthened and fused with the driving rock influences brought to the table by the drums, guitar and bass.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys are delighted to announce they will take to the Spiegeltent stage Friday, October 28.

IFA Centre, 8.30 p.m.

Join Wexford Pride at the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy for a night of 90s tunes, spot prizes and surprises. Get in the spooky spirit by dressing as your favourite spooky 90s icon. We'll have a fundraising raffle with fantastic prizes alongside spot prizes for the best dressed. Entry is free but donations are encouraged and appreciated with all proceeds going directly toward funding future Wexford Pride events, including our Pride Picnic in The Park 2023. So grab your best friend/worst enemy, put on your best 90s outfit, and get ready to dance like you've never danced before. This is an over 18's event.

Cleariestown Community Centre, 7 p.m.

A Halloween kids disco including a scarecrow-making competition will be held at Cleariestown Community Centre.

Craft Central, The Quay New Ross, 4 p.m.

Will you be Halloween ready with ghoulishly great creations for your house? Don’t take the risk! Send your kiddos to the little workshop to make some cool Halloween decorations! Cost €15.

T Morris Bar, 9.30 p.m.

Don't miss the spooktacular T.Morris Halloween Fancy Dress Party with D.J Liam Sharky on October 28. Lots of prices for best dressed on the night.

Saturday, October 29

Johnstown Castle

Halloween at the Irish Agricultural Museum, Johnstown Castle Estate will be taking place from Saturday, October 29, to Monday, October 31 (inclusive), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Join some creepy characters as you follow the witches trail around the museum finding the clues to solve the mystery. Each guest will receive a Halloween treat and enjoy some Halloween fun along the way. Our Halloween trail is aimed at family groups and is not intended to have a high scare factor – just lots of fun. Dressing in costume is highly recommended.

Spiegeltent, 7 p.m.

Non stop funny man (and now Podcast host of Why Would You Tell Me That) Neil Delamere is back with another hilarious stand up show that promises to leave the audience in a state of Delamerium.

We will leave it up to him to explain whatever that means. Book your tickets HERE.

Expand Close Neil Delamere. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Neil Delamere.

Spiegeltent, 9.30 p.m.

Gavin James (sold out). Dubliner Gavin James has come a long way from his early days busking on Grafton Street. His international touring has resulted in 250,000 ticket sales for his headline shows across the world and we can’t wait to welcome him for his first Spiegeltent appearance this October 29!

Wells House, 2 p.m.

Over the long weekend this October there will be plenty of fun and some scares along our woodland walk! The Wells Witch will be looking forward to meeting anyone who dares venture onto the special spooky trail from 2 to 4 p.m.!

Sunday, October 30

Wells House 2 p.m.

Over the long weekend this October there will be plenty of fun and some scares along our woodland walk! The Wells Witch will be looking forward to meeting anyone who dares venture onto the special spooky trail from 2 to 4 p.m.! There will also be a fancy dress disco in Robertson Hall from 2 to 4pm hosted by more witches.

Spiegeltent, 7 p.m.

Dylan Moran, deadpan, witty and crackpot lyricism – promises to be an unmissable journey through his interpretations of the world, swerving cliche to offer a cutting blow to our idiosyncrasies. Book your tickets HERE.

Expand Close Dylan Moran. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dylan Moran.

Spiegeltent, 9.30 p.m.

Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats (sold out). The live show is a performance of the world’s biggest dance anthems featuring a DJ set, live tribal drummers & special guests. A raw, energetic live set including tracks from Underworld, Faithless, The Prodigy, Chemical Brothers and many more. Block Rockin’ Beats is a show where rave meets rock music. A show where both music styles unite for one unmissable performance. Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats is ready to rock Wexford’s Spiegeltent Festival.

Realt na Mara GAA

Save the date for our Halloween Club Social Night in Ballygarrett club house. Not to be missed, with entertainment from Liam Byrne on the night! Free Entry. Over 18’s only.

Courtown Woods, 4 p.m.

As the wheel of the year turns towards winter, this Samhain walking workshop takes you on a journey into the past. Take a woodland walk with a Witch and discover the true roots of this ancient festival. Learn how to create your own special Samhain Ritual and sow the seeds for a fruitful year to come! Book a place HERE.

Monday, October 31

Spiegeltent, 8 p.m.

Dylan Moran. Book your tickets HERE.

Kiltealy, 9.30 a.m.

Halloween Wellness Day in Kiltealy village. Breathe, stretch, walk in nature, share delicious home-grown food, and enjoy deep Relaxation. The organisers say the day will be designed to give people a little time out to nourish and restore “the body and soul”. For more information contact Jane Kennedy 087-2724506.

Wells House 11 a.m.

Over the long weekend this October there will be plenty of fun and some scares along our woodland walk! Join the witch for some scary storytelling in Robertson Hall from 11 a.m. to 12.30p.m. and then meet more witches on our Lady Frances Woodland Walk in the afternoon!

Wexford Spiegeltent Festival, The Quay 2 p.m.

Over The Top Wrestling presents Halloween Slam as it brings high octane American-style wrestling to the Spiegeltent. Catch characters performing breath-taking acrobatic moves, battling out good versus evil. Cheer the lucky underdog, the sore loser, the strong unstoppable heroes through title bouts, challenges and defences. Follow the feuds, grudges, love triangles, and above all, the improvised comedy that only Over the Top Wrestling provides. Each performance offers an unforgettable, action packed spectacle unlike anything ever witnessed before in Ireland. Books your tickets now: Adult: €15. Child: €10 (under 18 years). Family: €40 (must include at least one adult)

Hits from the Musicals, Clayton Whites Hotel, 8pm

The Wexford Light Opera Society return to Clayton Whites Hotel this year for its annual Hits from The Musicals show which will be held over four nights. The show will begin each night at 8 p.m. and the playlist incorporates both old and new songs in addition to the award-winning chorus. Hits from the Musicals with be directed by Fintan Cleary with chorus mistress Eithne Corrigan and MC Catherine ‘Biddy’ Walsh. Tickets are priced at €25 and are available from the National Opera House Box Office on 053 9122144 or HERE.

Tuesday, November 1

Spiegeltent, 8 p.m.

The Ragdolls, A Celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Book your tickets HERE.

Hits from the Musicals, Clayton Whites Hotel, 8pm

Book your tickets HERE.

Clonard Community Centre, 10.30 a.m.

Join the Halloween party in Clonard Community Centre for some spooky fun. There will be entertainment from OddSocks, party food and lots of fun to be had. Dress up and make an effort to have a great time with us. (We would ask you to avoid masks so the kids don't get scared.) As always, as it is midterm and you might bring older children along, please be mindful of the smallest ones. €5 for non members, €3 for members

St Joseph’s Community Centre

Halloween Camp runs from Tuesday, November 1 to Friday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years. Brand new programme and content. Tickets €89

New Ross Library

Join Dawn from Craft Central for a Spooky Art & Craft Session at New Ross Library. Make a batty, spidery wreath to scare the grown-ups! Taking place at 2.30 p.m. this is suitable for 7-12 year olds. Booking is essential as places are limited. Book online or call us on 051-421877.

Barntown Community Centre, 12.30 p.m.

Cottage Autism Network presents ‘Claymazing’, a fun and educational activity suitable for children/teens on the autism spectrum and their siblings. They use unique, air drying, mess free modelling clay which does not require kilns or ovens to dry. It magically dries on a window sill in 24 hours. No painting is required as it comes in multi colours and blends to make colours. A fun packed activity which teaches children to bring their imagination to life.

12.30 to 1.30 p.m. 3-6 group: Making Halloween pencil toppers, magnets and bookmarks

1.45 to 2.45 p.m. 7-11 group: Halloween gonk.

3 to 4 p.m. 12+ group: Scary Halloween door,

Each child must by accompanied by an adult at the event. As this is an indoor event please adhere to HSE guidelines at all times. For any queries Contact Louise 086-3716340

Wednesday, November 1

Hits from the Musicals, Clayton Whites Hotel, 8pm

Spiegeltent, 8 p.m.

Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace (sold out). Saving Grace are a blues-folk band fronted by legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and singer-songwriter Suzi Dian, along with their band Oli Jefferson, Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley.

Formed in 2019, the band performed publicly for the first time later that year and continued the year with small, intimate audiences at theatres and festivals around the UK, and now they’re heading to Wexford Spiegeltent Festival 2022.

Thursday, November 3

Hits from the Musicals, Clayton Whites Hotel, 8pm

Spiegeltent, 7 p.m.

Tommy Tiernan (sold out).

Tommy Tiernan is back onstage with his brand new stand up show ‘tomfoolery’……..a high energy mix of outrageous idea’s and whimsical flights of fancy. His legendary record-breaking ticket sales extend across the world. The Star of Channel 4’s hit show Derry Girls and Live at the Apollo (BBC) and the host of his own highly critically praised improvised chat show on RTE 1.

Spiegeltent, 9.30 p.m.

Bay City Rollers. Journey back in time to those carefree days of the 70’s when Scotland’s original boy band ruled the charts. Selling over 300 million albums worldwide, the Bay City Rollers attracted fans of all ages and a phenomenon known as Rollermania swept across the globe. Book your tickets HERE.

Friday, November 4

Spiegeltent, 7 p.m.

Tommy Tiernan (sold out)

Spiegeltent, 9.30 p.m.

The Prohibition Party. Book your tickets HERE.

Saturday, November 5

Spiegeltent, 7 p.m.

The Blindboy Podcast Live. Book your tickets HERE.

Expand Close The Blindboy Podcast Live. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Blindboy Podcast Live.

Spiegeltent, 9.30 p.m.

Hudson Taylor

With the roaring success of their newest album ‘Searching For The Answers’ released back in June, brothers Harry and Alfie are growing from strength to strength. After multiple sold out shows and a massive success in their ‘Home Stretch’ gig in Min Ryan Park last Summer, their Wexford’s Spiegeltent Festival show is something you won’t want to miss. Book your tickets HERE.

Sunday, November 6

Spiegeltent, 3 p.m.

Kristian Does Magic. Book your tickets HERE.