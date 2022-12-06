Your guide to all that’s happening in County Wexford this Christmas

Santa arriving to switch on the Christmas tree lights during the opening of the Kilanerian Christmas Festival on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Wednesday December 7 to Sunday, January 8

Wexford on Ice

Wexford quayfront, Various times

Get your skates on and get booked in as the state of the art Wexford on Ice ice-rink returns to Wexford's quayfront following a Covid-enforced absence. Slots are available to book online via wexfordonice.com from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. From December 19 to January 8, the rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the exception of Christmas Eve, when it will close at 5 p.m. and Christmas Day when it will remain closed. Prices are €16 for children and €18 for adults, with family tickets available.

Wednesday, December 7 – Friday, December 23

Wexford Winterland Santa’s North Pole Experience

Wexford Quay, Various times

Santa has returned to Wexford’s quayfront once again this year for a fully immersive adventure which will transport boys and girls on a North Pole adventure. Each area will be enjoyed by a single family unit and you’ll be greeted by Santa's Elves, shown his sleigh, meet Mrs Claus and learn her special recipe for reindeer food, all before the big moment where you and your family get to spend some individual time with the big man himself in his magic library. Sensory and disability adapted visits are also available. Slots are filling fast and you can book (€10 per adult, €18 per child or €56 for a family of four) at wexfordwinterland.com.

Wednesday, December 7 – Friday, December 23

Wells House Christmas Experience

Wells House, Various times

Come to Wells this Christmas and enjoy a visit to the North Pole Workshop to meet with Mrs Claus and the elves as they prepare for their busiest time of year. Climb aboard the Wells Express Train and enjoy a magical train journey through the woodlands at Wells guided by a Head Elf. Spend time in the new Elf Village where old traditions of a visit to Wells at Christmas return, like our “Decorate your Bauble” workshop. Post your Santa Letter in the new Mail Room in our Elf Village before enjoying a private visit for your family to see Santa in the library. Book your session on the Wells House website. Slots available throughout December. Admission: €23.95 per child; €16.95 per adult; €10 per child under one. Booking fee: €1.50.

Wednesday, December 7 – Friday, December 23

Kia Ora Mini Farm Christmas Experience

Kia Ora Mini Farm, Various times

Santa Claus is delighted to announce his return to the Wexford Winter Wonderland that is Kia Ora Mini Farm. Come visit the animals, see Santa’s cosy home and view in amazement our enchanting musical light show. Admission: €24 per child, €12 per adult, €12 under 11 months old. Book your slot on the Kia Ora Mini Farm website.

Wednesday, December 7 – December 8

Meánscoil Gharma Christmas Concert

The Athenaeum, Enniscorthy, at 8 p.m.

Meáscoil Gharman presents its first ever school concert in the Athenaeum, Enniscorthy, at 8 p.m.

The concert, which will be held in English, will be performed over two nights and there are a limited number of tickets still available through the school on 053 9235796 or on the door. However, tickets are limited.

Thursday, December 8

History talk in New Ross

Historical society talk

New Ross Historical Society’s next lecture is on at 8 p.m. in the St Michael’s Pastoral Centre (Y34N799). The lecture will be delivered by Dr Ida Milne on The Elmes Papers which were discovered in the family home of Dr W. K. Elmes at Robinstown, Old Ross in the 1950s.

The letters give us an insight into the turbulent times of 1798. This is a free event.

Thursday, December 8 – Sunday, December 11

Kilmuckridge Christmas Panto

KMH Kilmuckridge, 8 p.m.

The Kilmuckridge Pantomime will make a welcome return this December as the cast brings Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to the stage. The show will take place from Thursday, December 8 until Saturday, December 10 at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, December 11 at 4 p.m. To book, contact the box office on 087 381 4304 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, December 9

After their inaugural and sell-out festive concert in the Visitors Centre last December, it was inevitable that Sharon Clancy and the Chris Colloton Trio would return for another Christmas at Jazz at Johnstown, and not once, but twice. This will be an evening of all time Christmas favourites heard through the prism of one of the best jazz performing trios in Ireland and one of the sultriest voices in jazz singing.

It has been a busy year for both: they had two sold out concerts for St. Valentine’s at our venue in February and were headliners at the Jazz at Johnstown three day festival in July. Chris and the band performed at Johnstown Castle for Culture Night and Sharon completed a four week residency at Le Marine, Rosslare, during the Wexford Festival. So have yourself a Merry Little Christmas at Jazz at Johnstown on December 9 and 10.

Friday, December 9

Mack Fleetwood

The National Opera House, 8 p.m.

Following the sad passing of Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie, this tribute show is set to take on an even greater significance as Mack Fleetwood present all of the legendary band’s greatest hits from the Peter Green era right up to Buckingham-Nicks. Tickets for the show are priced at €29 and are available from nationaloperahouse.ie.

Kids festive Disco Bash

Taking place at St Michael's Theatre in New Ross, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., this is an event run by Rathnure Pantomime Society. It is followed by May and Sarah singing all your Christmas favourites from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Saturday, December 10

Rowe Street Church, Wexford 3 p.m.

"Christmas Carols for All”, a fundraising concert in aid of the St Vincent de Paul Society bringing together four choirs -Wexford Festival Singers, Rowe Street Church Choir, The Bridge Singers and St. Iberius Choir – to sing festive carols, with sopranos Patricia Goggins and Ruth Gallagher and Wexford Sinfonia under the baton of Dr Kevin Lawlor. No tickets needed. A retiring collection will be made.

Saturday, December 10

Gorey Craft Fair

Gorey Shopping Centre

The Gorey Craft Fair in the shopping centre has returned this year. Come along and support local crafters. Get a unique handmade gift for that special person in your life. We have a huge variety of handmade gifts. Candles, jewellery, wood crafts, stained glass art and so much more. The final fair takes place on Saturday, December 10.

Saturday, December 10

Corner Boy & Special Guests

National Opera House, 10 p.m.

Fresh from the release of their long-awaited self-titled debut album, which is garnering rave reviews, Wexford’s own Corner Boy are set to take to the National Opera House stage for a very special evening of music, reflecting on nearly ten years of touring, writing and creating. Wexford audiences will be all too familiar with the band's high energy, folk/trad/rock show and it promises to be a great occasion as they take on their latest big hometown show. Tickets, priced from €15, are largely sold out at this point, however, it may be worth checking with The National Opera House for returns.

Sunday, December 11

Campile Craft Fair

There will be a Christmas Craft Fair in Campile Hall, Eircode (Y34DT10) on Sunday, December 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun at Campile Hall and pick up some Christmas gifts made by local crafters from the county and help support local.

Sunday, December 11

Tara Hill Christmas Tree switch-on

St Kevin’s Church, 5 p.m.

Our annual lighting of the Christmas tree community event is back and in person. There will be carols and Christmas tunes from our local national school choir, musicians and singers, and a special poetry reading by Norah. Special guest Santa will be there on the night. Lighting of the tree takes place at 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 11

Ballycanew Christmas Bazaar

Ballycanew National School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a fun Christmas Bazaar in Ballycanew National School with plenty of stalls, activities and festive fun! If you are interested in having a stall, then contact 087176 2328.

Sunday, December 11

Ballgarrett Light Switch-on

Ballygarrett, 6 p.m.

Santa Claus will pay a very special visit to Ballygarrett to see all the children of the community this December. Like previous years, this event will be a drive-through in the Church car park, where everyone will get to meet Santa and his helpers. Each child will receive a present with thanks to the local Ballygarrett Christmas Tree Club. To make Santa and his entourage feel extra welcome, all parents and children are encouraged to decorate your car for the night. There will be prices for the best decorated car.

Sunday, December 11

Carol Service

Gorey Christian Assembly, Ramsgate, 6 p.m.

You are invited to a Community Carol Service at Gorey Christian Assembly, Ramsgate Village, on Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m. Join us for carol singing, Christmas readings from the Holy Bible, and a short Christmas message about the Greatest Announcement the world has ever heard! Supper will be served at the close of the evening. This event is free of charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.goreyca.com or contact Matt on 0831270026.

Sunday, December 11 – various dates thereafter

Santa’s Enchanted Christmas

National 1798 Rebellion Centre, Enniscorthy, 1 p.m.

There is still some availability for slots at this year’s Santa’s Enchanted Christmas initiative in the National 1798 Heritage Centre in Enniscorthy.

A magical family experience a visit to see Santa, Mrs Claus and some magical seasonal characters will provide the ideal way to get into the festive spirit. It will also give the younger members of the household the opportunity to make sure Santa knows what they want for Christmas.

Have the last word with Santa before he departs for the North Pole and the final tours will take place on Thursday, December 22, which means that’s also the last day to avail of a fantastic family trip into Enniscorthy town where you can see the elves for free in Enniscorthy Castle and get free entry to the Snowglobe in Market Square, if you have a Btwenty7 photo taken onsite there with their team at the kiosk.

There is an online booking system in place and to see what dates and times are available log onto www.santasenchanted christmas.ie or phone 053 9237596.

Sunday, December 11

Variety Christmas Concert

The Nomads, New Ross Singers and Keith Flanagan all perform at St Michael’s Theatre in New Ross at 6 p.m. Expect to hear some great performances.

Tuesday, December 13

Evening of song

An Evening of Christmas Carols with Seamus Kiely and Friends is on at 7 p.m.

Join the team in New Ross Library for a concert of Christmas Miscellany from Seamus Kiely and Friends. This festive concert will put us all in the Christmas spirit and be a heart-warming event to kick off the Christmas season!

Wednesday December 14

A Celtic Christmas Concert

Christchurch, Gorey, 8 p.m.

Suantrai Female Vocal Ensemble, directed by Sara Clancy, present an evening of ethereal Celtic Music along with all your Christmas favourites in the candlelit surroundings of Christchurch, Gorey with special guest, Violinist, Cian Dwyer. General admission for €12; OAPs & Students is €10; U12s €5.

Thursday, December 15

Gorey Choral Group Christmas Concert

Ashdown Park Hotel 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gorey Choral Group presents "A Celtic Christmas Concert" on Thursday, December 15. Please join us in the Ashdown Hotel at 7.30 p.m, for a mulled wine mince pie reception, followed by the concert at 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 15

Michael Fortune Cultural Talk

Gorey Library, 7 p.m.

Visit Gorey library to hear Michael Fortune from folklore.ie share his experiences on the Wexford - Newfoundland Connections. Michael has been visiting the island since 2006, recording, collecting and sharing the shared folklore, customs, traditions and accents that left the South East and are still preserved in the culture of the island. In 2019 Michael and his wife Aileen Lambert spent a month recording in the rural community of Branch and returned during the summer to present these findings. Working from the ground up and using a combination of digital recording and social media, they have managed to cement links between the people on both islands in ways unimaginable in the past by recording content and creating links in ways that were never done before. This talk will focus on these links and attention will be paid in particular to many of the shared folklore, customs, beliefs, words and sayings.

Thursday, December 15

Castle Gardens Craft Fair

Castle Gardens Nursing Home and Memory Care Centre, Enniscorthy, 2 p.m.

Castle Gardens Nursing Home and Memory Care Centre will be holding its first ever Christmas Craft Fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide range of products available for sale made by residents in the centre. The event will be an ideal way to ease into the festive spirit in addition to giving people an excellent opportunity to pick up the perfect Christmas gift.The day will also see the annual Christmas party for residents take place.

Thursday, December 15

Christmas Concert

Ballyhogue National School, 7 p.m.

The pupils and staff in Scoil Mhuire, Ballyhogue, will hold their Christmas Concert in the school on Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 15,

St Iberius Church, 8 pm

"The Spirit of an Irish Christmas” with Nick Bailey, Róisín Dempsey and guests including James McDermott. A donation from the proceeds will be made to Wexford MarineWatch. Tickets from www.lantern.ie.

Thursday, December 15

Presenting the inaugural All That Rises festival, an epic three-night celebration of Wexford and Wexford-based music, curated by Cursed Murphy in the Jerome Hynes Theatre, National Opera House, December 15, 16 and 17.

Funded through Wexford County Council and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (LLPPS) 2022.Thursday Dec 15:

Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance, Rachel Grace, The Ocelots

Friday Dec 16:

Cathy Davey, Patricia Lalor, Frankenstein Bolts

Saturday Dec 17:

Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Ian Doyle, Basciville, w/guest Stephen James Smith

Showtime 8 p.m. Tickets: €10

Friday, December 16

Pop-up Gaeltacht

The Bridge Bar, Gorey, 8 p.m.

A pop-up Gaeltacht will be held in The Bridge Bar Gorey on Friday, December 16 at 8 p.m. There will be music and craic with a raffle on the night. Oíche siamsaíochta ceol agus craic. Bígí linn. €5 admission. Phone Séamus at 0872153801 for more info.

Friday, December 16

Irish Baroque Chamber Choir Ireland present Handel’s Messiah in all its magnificence at the National Opera House on Friday, December 16. It is performed on period instruments and in full chorus so audiences can experience Handel's much-loved work in all its original colour and splendour.

There is a one-off performance of Messiah in the National Opera House Wexford on Friday, December 16 at 7.30 p.m. Hailed as a master of sacred and secular music, Handel's talent of composing for voice and instrument shines through in Messiah. This production is led by Peter Whelan, Artistic Director of IBO, with step-out solos from the singers of Chamber Choir Ireland.

Through a dramatic series of arias, recitatives, and choruses, Messiah tells the universal story of triumph over trial, where life’s sorrows and despairs are met with overriding hope and unbridled joy. It is Handel at his most brilliant, in a well-paced blend of aria and chorus to perfectly match the arc of the Christian story. As one of the greatest oratorios ever written, Handel's Messiah has never waned in popular and critical appeal, and is as timeless today as it was when it premiered in Dublin in 1742.

Saturday, December 17

St Iberius Church, Wexford, 7 pm

A Christmas Gala concert featuring two of Ireland’s biggest operatic names, Wexford-born soprano Sinead Campbell-Wallace and the celebrated tenor Gavan Ring singing Christmas classics and festive favourites. Pianist and composer Cyril Murphy will premiere a new Christmas carol. Tickets from Wexford Arts Centre box office.

Saturday, December 17

Innovations Theatre School Christmas Showcase

St Mogue’s Hall, Inch, 7.30 p.m.

Celebrate the joys of the season with the Innovations Christmas Showcase 2022! Sit back and be entertained in festive style with old Christmas classics and modern favourites, as well as a few surprises! We’ll have you rock’n around the Christmas tree.

Saturday, December 17

Kids festive Disco Bash

Taking place at St Michael's Theatre in New Ross, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., this is a fun event run by Rathnure Pantomime Society.

Saturday, December 17

Bluegrass concert

Kiss My Grass Bluegrass group perform at St Michael's Theatre from 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. at St Michael's Theatre.

Sunday, December 18

Innovations Theatre School Christmas Showcase

St Mogue’s Hall, Inch, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the joys of the season with the Innovations Christmas Showcase 2022! Sit back and be entertained in festive style with old Christmas classics and modern favourites, as well as a few surprises! We’ll have you rock’n around the Christmas tree.

Sunday, December 18

Live Crib

IFA Centre, Enniscorthy, 12 noon

The live crib will be staged once again at the IFA Centre on Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy, from 12 noon on Sunday, December 18.

The crib embraces the meaning of Christmas and is an ideal attraction for all members of the family young and old.

Sunday, December 18

Wexford County Council offices, Carricklawn, 1 pm

The popular music quartet Saxology will give a lunch-time concert with special guests, the talented young drummer Liam Berry and former West End singer Aileen Donohoe. Tickets from Wexford Arts Centre.

Sunday, December 18

The Whitechurch festive tractor run takes place on Sunday, December 18, leaving from Irishtown, New Ross, at 5.30 p.m. People can expect to see tractors lit up with fantastic festive lights and enjoy the spectacle as it passes through the town.

All are welcome to join in.

Sunday, December 18

Saxology Saxophone Quartet will give a lunchtime recital at Wexford County Council Offices in Carricklawn on Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. Saxology will perform a mix of favourites that will please all tastes and will be joined by up and coming drummer, Liam Berry. Saxology are delighted to welcome special guest, singer, Aileen Mythen.

Monday, December 19

Sleeping Beauty...ish

Rathnure Hall, 8 p.m.

Rathnure Pantomime Society will present its production of ‘Sleeping Beauty...ish (Snorily Ever After)’ in Rathnure Community Hall, Monday, December 19, at 8 p.m.

The show will continue its run on December 21, 22, 28, 29 and 30, with the final two nights taking place on January 1 and 2. The show promises to be full of laughs and plenty of festive fun and will provide the ideal way to get into the Christmas spirit. Tickets for the show are available through the box office on 087 6988004 or 087 6790354.