Young Wexford role models receive black belts in Taekwon-do

Their hard work and determination to succeed has not only led to both Tara Waldron and Nina May Brady receiving black belts in Taekwon-do, it has also seen them become role models to the younger students at the Wexford ITF club. Tara, who was named student of the year for 2022, received her official 1st Degree Black Belt and her Black Belt Certificate from the ITF ( International Taekwon-Do Federation), while Nina received her official 3rd Degree Black Belt and her Black Belt Certificate from the ITF after testing on the same day as Tara.

Nina also received an award in appreciation for her hard work and dedication to the club for over ten years.

"They have achieved so much throughout the year and are also a huge asset to the club,” said their coach Master Michael Flaherty. “They are assisting in class especially with the younger students and beginners, who look up to them and see them as role models."