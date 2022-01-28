Young ‘phenomenon’ headlines Wexford Sinfonia comeback at the National Opera House

A solo violinist described as a “phenomenon” will be the star attraction as Wexford Sinfonia return to the National Opera House for the first time since the pandemic.

Its Festive February show takes place on Sunday, February 27 at 4 p.m. and features the work of Strauss, Bruch and Dvorák. Founding Director Fergus Shiel will lead the orchestra which includes 19-year-old Julieanne Forrest, one of the finest young talents not just in Ireland but across Europe. Currently studying at the Music and Arts University of Vienna, Julieanne previously attended the Royal Irish Academy of Music (2015-2021) where she was part of its young scholar programme.

In April 2019 she made her Carnegie Hall debut performing the Barber Violin Concerto with the New York Concerti Sinfonietta and in September of that year Julieanne was announced as the National Concert Hall of Ireland’s Young Musician of the Year for strings. She is a multiple first prize winner at many major national competitions and in December 2017 was awarded the inaugural John Pollard Bursary for violin at the RIAM. In October 2020 she won the Fr Frank Maher Classical Music Competition.

And with the public starved of live shows tickets for Festive February are already selling well. “We already have around 60 sold which might not sound like a lot but usually they only sell in the week leading up to the concert so it’s a good sign, we’re hopeful of having around 300 people there,” said PRO Annie Ó Lionain. Also going well are rehearsals. “It’s been so great to see everyone after so long away, we did have one rehearsal in November but not everyone came because they were still a bit nervous. But then a couple of days before we were due to hold more everything opened up so most were able to come, we were all delighted. We rehearsed for 12 hours and by the end it was going really well, it is a quite intensive programme.”

Julieanne will not join the Sinfonia until the very last rehearsal but Annie said everyone was looking forward to playing with her, especially the director. “Fergus described Julieanne as a “phenomenon” and I’ve never heard him use that term about anyone before.”