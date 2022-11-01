Young minds burn bright at Wexford’s Comhairle na nÓg AGM

"They’re not the future, they’re the present.” That was how Paula Kelly of the FYDS described the current generation of young political minds following the Comhairle na nÓg AGM in County Hall last week. Held to provide students with an overview of the work Comhairle na nÓg does in the county and to invite interested parties to apply to become a member, the AGM saw pupils from 19 secondary schools join existing members in the main chamber of the council building to discuss ideas and exhibit their political know-how.

Designed to give young people in Wexford a voice and a medium in which to express their views, Comhairle na nÓg is a youth council body coordinated by Paula which operates across the county. Over the past year it has carried out a number of projects focusing on mental health among young people and, over the course of the AGM, the focus was on selecting a new topic close to the students’ hearts.

“We asked the young people to write down the issues in their local community or in Wexford which they’re passionate about and we categorised the four most mentioned into headings,” Paula said. “ Those topics were LGBT rights, drugs and alcohol, bullying, and inequality. We then discussed what could be done about these issues and how we could hope to effect change in our communities on them, before we narrowed the focus down to two of the subjects: drugs and alcohol and inequality. We then cast a vote and drugs and alcohol was selected as the most important issue impacting young people in Wexford today.”

As a result of the students’ insights, Comhairle na nÓg in Wexford will now make the issue of drugs and alcohol its main focus in the coming year, using it as an over-arching theme for forthcoming projects and surveys. Also during the AGM, students were invited to submit applications to join Comhairle na nÓg, and Paula revealed they had received a massive 54 applications on the day.

Over the coming weeks interviews will be held with all those interested in becoming a part of the organisation, in the meantime Paula wished to pay tribute to all those who attended an AGM which she said offered great hope for the people of Wexford.

“I’ve been involved in this kind of work for many years and I have to say this was the best AGM we have ever held. Everything from the organisation to the co-ordination and the amount of people there, it was a resounding success. It's just mind-blowing (how good this generation is), they’re not our future, they’re our present, they’re here right now and they’re with it in a way that many of the rest of us are not.”