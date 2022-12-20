WWETB showcase highlights work of Wexford youthreach centres

Weronika Hanzelko at Showcasing Youthreach at St Michael's Theatre, Centre for the Arts, New Ross - David Clynch

Tiffany Ward from Waterford, Phoebe Quilligan from Subla Youthreach Waterford and Rachel Irish from Subla Youthreach Waterford, pictured at Showcasing Youthreach at St Michael's Theatre, Centre for the Arts, New Ross - David Clynch

Amber Phillpot and Natalia Kulesza, both from Youthreach New Ross pictured with Ana Sadkowska from Dungarvan Youthreach at Showcasing Youthreach at St Michael's Theatre, Centre for the Arts, New Ross - David Clynch

Evan Dunne and Amelia May performing with assistance from Sean Owens at Showcasing Youthreach at St Michael's Theatre, Centre for the Arts, New Ross - David Clynch

Ava Darley, Josh Hayden and Abbey Kenny, all from Youthreach Gorey, pictured at Showcasing Youthreach at St Michael's Theatre, Centre for the Arts, New Ross - David Clynch

Ellen Burke and Breege Phelan performing at Showcasing Youthreach at St Michael's Theatre, Centre for the Arts, New Ross - David Clynch

Saoirse and Katye Keogh, both from Wexford Youthreach, pictured at Showcasing Youthreach at St Michael's Theatre, Centre for the Arts, New Ross - David Clynch

Kevin Lewis, Chief Executive Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board and Liz Duffy, Adult Education Officer New Ross pictured at Showcasing Youthreach at St Michael's Theatre, Centre for the Arts, New Ross - David Clynch

The audience enjoying the performances at Showcasing Youthreach at St Michael's Theatre, Centre for the Arts, New Ross - David Clynch

THE work of eight Youthreach centres across counties Wexford and Waterford were highlighted recently at an event in St Michael’s Theatre, in New Ross.

Liz Duffy, Adult Education Officer, and Kevin Lewis, Chief Executive, with Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) were delighted to host the launch of two Youthreach mini-documentaries in the theatre.

The mini documentaries showcased the positive learning experience delivered in the eight Youthreach centres across Waterford and Wexford to young people aged 16 to 20, for whom school may not be the best fit.

Youthreach centres are located in New Ross, Wexford town, Enniscorthy, Bunclody, Dungarvan, Tramore, while two centres are located in Waterfod City.

The event attracted a large crowd from across the two counties and the organisers were delighted with the success of the event.

To view the mini documentaries visit the WWETB You Tube Channel or use following the links https://youtu.be/pWBm1_JZ1As and https://youtu.be/k4rMFmOdXpA

For more information on all the Youthreach activities visit the youth services section of the website www.waterfordwexford.etb.ie