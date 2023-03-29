Why are Omega Oils so important?

I often suggest taking Essential Fatty Acids- Omega Oils. They’re called essential because your body cannot make them, you need to get them from your diet or from supplements.

Omega 3 is the most important of these Omega Oils. With adequate Omega 3 in your diet, you’ll be on your way to improving your health. Omega 3 supports cardiovascular health, helps lower blood pressure and triglycerides. It’s a source of EPA, which can help lower inflammation in the body. It’s important for mood and cognitive function too, and during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Omega 3 is especially important for anyone studying. If you don’t eat a diet rich in Omega 3, now would be a good time to take a supplement to help support cognitive function. Give yourself every chance to get the results you would like.

According to an IPSOS/MRBI survey, a massive 89% of Irish people are not consuming enough oily fish (e.g. sardines, anchovies) in their diet, so there is often a need to supplement with a premium fish oil such as Eskimo-3. Certified friend of the sea, Eskimo-3 only use 100% sustainable oily fish – sardines, anchovies and mackerel. Only the muscle of the fish is used rather than the liver, meaning that Eskimo 3 is exceptionally clean and pure Omega 3. You can choose from liquid or capsules, or for younger members of the family there’s Tutti Frutti, Orange flavour or chewable. For a vegetarian option there’s Eskimo-3 Vegan Omega-3 Plus.

Omega-3, which contains DHA and EPA, is vital during pregnancy and breastfeeding. DHA is a key component of your baby’s brain and eyes. And a balance of EPA and DHA helps keep you healthy. After your baby is born, their brain continues to grow very quickly and as such it is essential that your baby continues to receive an adequate Omega-3 DHA either through breastmilk or formula. Omega-3 oils such as Eskimo-3 should be an essential supplement in every woman’s daily health regime before and during pregnancy, as well as during breastfeeding.

The best source of omega-3 is oily fish or algae which provide omega-3 EPA and DHA to support healthy heart, brain, and vision. Nuts (Walnuts) and seeds (flax seeds, chia seeds, hemp) contain omega-3 ALA, which can also help lower cholesterol.

Omega oils - the fats of life!

