When driving in difficult winter conditions – be prepared

Snow and ice causes mayhem on the roads.

A lot of people were caught out by last week’s cold snap, with icy roads and fog making the roads hazardous.

This was particularly true if you live in a country area with many roads particularly challenging for motorists and pedestrians.

We’ve become lulled into a false sense of security in recent years with mild winters the order of the day, however, colder weather could be just around the corner… again.

The Road Safety Authority of Ireland says a few simple precautions can ensure the safety of you and your family on the roads this winter.

Bad weather such as torrential rain, severe winds, fog, freezing fog, ice and snow can strike suddenly catching road-users off guard.

In extreme weather conditions you should ask yourself if making a journey by road is absolutely necessary.

If it’s not, consider delaying your trip until the weather and road conditions improve.

This is especially important if you are a vulnerable road user such as a pedestrian, cyclist or motorcyclist.

If using the roads in such conditions is unavoidable— be prepared.

Inform family/friends of your planned route, estimated time of arrival and carry a mobile phone. The golden rule is to

drive, cycle or walk with care and caution and expect the unexpected.

However you should take heed of any warnings from the Emergency Services not to go out.

You should:

• Service your vehicle so that it is safe for winter driving

• Top up with anti-freeze and screen wash

• Check for wear and tear on wiper blades and replace

them as soon as they start to smear rather than clean

windows

• Keep tyre pressure at the manufacturer’s recommended level and check you have at least three millimetres of tread depth

• Make sure all vehicle lights are working and clean.

In prolonged Severe Weather conditions (such as heavy snowfall) it is advisable to carry the following in the boot of the car:

• High Visibility Vest (One per seat is best)

• Wellington boots

• 2 hazard warning triangles (one for either side of a bend where necessary)

• De-icing equipment

• First aid kit

• A working torch

• A blanket

• Winter jacket and warm clothes

• A bottle of drinking water.

Motoring marketplace Carzone says you should ensure you are driving slowly, and you are aware of your surroundings during snowy conditions or when driving on icy roads. Manoeuvre gently, drive slowly and allow extra time for stopping distances.

Avoid turning the steering wheel too much and braking or accelerating harshly. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spinning and use a lower gear when travelling downhill.

Before you even hit the road, be aware of the latest weather reports. Listen to local weather and traffic reports from a reliable and up to date sources.

• Beware of black ice - It’s best identified as a polished or glossy effect on a road occurring mostly in sheltered or shaded areas on the road, under trees and next to high walls. The general rule is to do as little as possible and allow the car to pass over the ice. Do not hit the brakes and try to keep the steering wheel straight. If you feel the back end of your car sliding left or right, then make a very gentle turn of the steering wheel in the same direction.

