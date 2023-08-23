What’s on in Wexford – seven things to do around the county this week

On Saturday, August 26 at 8.30 p.m. in the Wexford Arts Centre, Brendan and Declan Murphy of The 4 Of Us bring their unique musical identity to the stage. After 30 years of playing together, and with a brand new album release in 2023 the band show no sign of abating.

The pair have forged a unique musical identity, producing original and award-winning recordings and building a loyal fan base along the way. With an enviable catalogue of timeless songs including Mary, Washington Down, She Hits Me, Sunlight and Sugar Island, expect some beautiful songs, stunning interplay and great stories from the road.

The 4 of Us released their first album, Songs for the Tempted on CBS Records in 1989, with the single Mary, becoming one of the most played songs on Irish radio that year. Consequently, the album went double platinum in the Republic of Ireland and won Best Album of the Year at the Irish Music Awards. The album Man Alive followed on Sony/Columbia Records in 1992, and saw the group enter the UK charts for the first time, with the album entering the chart at No. 64, and the single, She Hits Me spending four weeks on the chart peaking at No. 35.

Tickets cost €27 and are available by calling 053 912 3764.

2: FUDDLEFEST

A multi-genre music festival, FuddleFest takes place this weekend, August 26 and 27, in the beautiful rural setting of a family farm at Fuddletown, Killinick.

The festival programme features Wexford Sinfonia, flautist Lina Andonovska, vocalist Michelle O’Rourke, G.04 Duro, Will Troy, Tulua, Crimson Band, Ora String Quartet, Tonnta and Vox Amicum Brass Quintet. Festival-goers are encouraged to camp in the gorgeous campsite under the oak trees and camper vans are also welcome with parking free. Food will be available to purchase from Pot Belly Café’s stall and hot drinks and treats will be provided by The Hatch. Tickets can be bought from fuddlefest.ie.

3: RUN FOR YOUR WIFE

Run for your wife by Wexford Drama Group continues its run at the National Opera House for three more nights, from Thursday August 24 to Saturday August 26. The comic drama by UK playwright Ray Cooney which premiered in the West End in 1983, will be directed by Linda Hynes with actor Michael McKenny in the lead role of John Smith, a London cab driver who has two lives, two wives and a precisely-planned schedule for juggling them both. To book tickets for ‘Run for Your Wife’, go to www.nationaloperahouse.ie or telephone 0539122400.

4: COUNTRY CONNECTS WALK

The next Country Connects Walk is on Sunday, August 27, in Tara Hill, Gorey. This is a lovely way to visit new places, socialise and enjoy all the amazing benefits of the outdoors. This is a 6.5km walk, will take about 1.5 to 2.5 hours and is of a moderate grade. Meet at St Kevin’s Graveyard Car Park, Tara Hill at 2pm. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available afterwards at the finish point in St Kevin’s School. Thanks to Wexford Walking Trails, Wexford County Council, Healthy Wexford and the Irish Farmer’s Association for facilitating these events. More info at wexfordwalkingtrail.ie

5: JOE ROONEY HEADLINES BAILEY LAUGHS

Star of Father Ted, Killinaskully and much more, Joe Rooney, headlines the Bailey Laughs August Show at the Bailey Bar and Eatery, Barrack Street, Enniscorthy, on Thursday, August 24 from 8.15 p.m. Best known for his role as Father Damo, he will be supported by Ellen O’Reilly on the night, as well as comedy workshop performers Brendan Robinson, Alison Martin, Leona Eustace Breen, Natasha Annette Maureen, and Lisa Brooks. They take to the stage once again, for their first chance at dipping their toe in the big leagues. Wheelchair, and additional needs accessible. Any requirements or queries, call on 085-7271331, or email on baileylaughscomedy@gmail.com. This show is strictly over 18s, tickets are on sale at tickets.ie and priced at €17.50

6: THOMAS MOORE CULTURAL EVENT

Bannow Historical Society are hosting a very special concert celebrating the visit of the ‘Bard of Erin’, Tom Moore, to Bannow House 188 years ago will take place at Bannow House on Saturday, August 26, beginning at 4 p.m. In August 1835, Thomas Moore, then 56 years old, made a visit to Wexford from his home in England to visit the birthplace of his mother, Anastasia Codd, in Wexford town. He also stayed a few days with a fellow student from Trinity College, Thomas Boyse, a large landowner who was building a new house in Bannow at the time of his visit. The grounds will be open from 3 p.m. Tickets can now be obtained for this eagerly anticipated celebration of a very significant day in the history of Bannow from Wexford Arts Centre at wexfordartscentre.ticketsolve.com at €35 per person, inclusive of booking fee. Demand for tickets is likely to be intense, so early booking is advisable. Bannow House will remain private during the course of the concert and the society is very grateful to the owners and management of Bannow House for permission to hold this concert. ​

7: BALLYBRITTAS DOLMEN TRAIL

A walking trail on Bree Hill which explores terrain created by a volcanic eruption 400 million years ago and leads to a dolmen dating back to 4000 BC is now open. The Ballybrittas Dolmen Trail on Bree Hill offers walkers an opportunity to explore one of the county’s historic areas. The dolmen at the heart of the walk dates from the Neolithic period (4000 – 2500 BC) and is estimated to be Wexford’s oldest standing structure. As one of two known dolmens in the county, the site at Ballybrittas is protected under the National Monuments Act. The walk to the site is 3km and starts at Bree Community Centre which has ample parking.