What’s on in Wexford – seven things to do around the county this week

A man with two lives and two wives is the storyline behind a summertime production of the comedy play ‘Run for Your Wife’ by Wexford Drama Group which will be presented in the Jerome Hynes Theatre of the National Opera House for two weekends from August 17 to 19 and August 24 to 26. The comic drama by UK playwright Ray Cooney which premiered in the West End in 1983, will be directed by Linda Hynes with actor Michael McKenny in the lead role of John Smith, a London cab driver who has two lives, two wives and a precisely-planned schedule for juggling them both. Trouble brews when he is mugged and ends up in hospital where both of his addresses surface, with police detectives from the two different locations assigned to investigate the incident, with hilarious consequences. Tomas Furlong plays Detective Troughton and Brian Kelly is Detective Porterhouse while Emma O’Leary and Niamh Cullen respectively play the wives Barbara and Mary with other characters played by Shane Kirwan, Sean Byrne and Jack Matthews. To book tickets for “Run for Your Wife”, go to www.nationaloperahouse.ie or telephone 0539122400.

2: Pierce Turner gig

As far as unique gigs go, this Pierce Turner show is set to be up there. While you may have seen the veteran Wexford musician before, you’ll never have seen him anywhere like this as he gets ready to perform in a barn outside Castlebridge this Saturday, August 19..

The unique venue, built by Nigel Quaid, was built during the pandemic with full lights and sound setup and Pierce has been busy sending out the eircode to fans excited to see something completely different. Accompanying him on the night will be the legendary Mick Egan on guitar and Aongus MacAmhlaigh on cello.

Tickets €30 at Brown Paper Tickets (brownpapertickets.com), and audience members can BYOB.

3: Street Fest in Taghmon

Taghmon Action Group (TAG) is hosting a ‘Street Fest’ on August 19. in the square in Taghmon. This is a free family event starting with the Doyle School of Dancing and Ceoltori Munna and musicians from 7-9 p.m. This will be followed by the band Big Generator from 9-11 p.m. all on stage in the square in the village. This is a free event as a thank you to everyone for their support over the last number of years.

4: Tri the Hook

The triathlon event starts on Saturday with a 750m swim in Baginbun Bay. Following on from this there is a 20km cycle on country roads. Competitors have described this as “very technical” with a “good mix of challenging inclines”. The cycle is a loop route on roads open to the public. This is followed by a 5km run in the direction of Fethard. The finish line is located at St Mogues GAA grounds. There is a finishing chute for a competitive finish with loads of space for a picnic or photographs. Water will be available for all competitors. See www.trithehook.com for more details.

5: The Full Irish

Celtic Roots are back on stage in Bree Community Centre for the first time since 2019 as they perform The Full Irish on Sunday, August 20 at 8 p.m. This will be an evening of Irish music, song, dance and storytelling featuring All-Ireland musicians and singers, and world champion Irish dancers. Celtic Roots was founded in 1998 in Bree, and this year celebrates its 25th anniversary. The group was founded to promote Irish culture at home and abroad. With a talented cast of Irish dancers, singers, musicians and storytellers, Kay and Liam McKelvie began to produce many exciting shows. Since it was founded, the group has travelled to festivals all over Europe, including Finland, Holland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Italy and beyond that, festivals in Brazil and Japan.

6: Wolf Tones in Concert

The Wolf Tones are set to play in concert at The Amber Springs Hotels in Gorey on Sunday, August 20, at 7.30pm. Described as “legends in their own lifetimes,” The Wolfe Tones continue to sell out venues across the globe with their mix of traditional Irish music and country n’ western ballads. 2023 saw the group celebrate an unbelievable 59 years on the road. The Wolfe Tones’ longevity is remarkable but it is no surprise. They have been the soundtrack to a generation for many Irish people across the world. Hear the songs that have made legends of Irish music, from Grace to Joe McDonnell, Celtic Symphony, to The Streets of New York. The Wolfe Tones will make the rafters ring in their own unique style. This is an over 18s event. You may be required to show photo ID. General admission is €35, including a booking fee at Tickets.ie. This event has unreserved seating. Right of admission is reserved. The picturesque Amber Springs Hotel is part of the Redmond Hotel Group which is a family run hotel located in North Wexford, a five minute walk to Gorey’s Main Street.

7: Pettitt’s senior hurling championship final

Chadwicks Wexford Park will be the place to be on Sunday as the Pettitt’s Senior Hurling Championship concludes with a novel pairing of Oylegate-Glenbrien against Gorey’s Naomh Eanna. Few would have predicted this final pairing at the start of the championship season, but this will only add to the intrigue as Oylegate-Glenbrien, playing in their first senior decider in 60 years, up against a Gorey side looking for their first title since 2018. Naomh Éanna play Ballyhogue in the Kavanagh Meats The Traditional Meat Company JAHC Final at 1.45pm followed by the Pettitt’s SHC Final between Naomh Éanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien at 4.00pm.