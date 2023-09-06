What’s on in Wexford – seven things to do around the county this week

Take a trip down the rabbit hole with Bunny in the Wexford Arts Centre Theatre on September 8-9 at 8 p.m. Men, money, motherhood, sex, politics, competition, the world? What’s it all about? Poor Bunny, she doesn’t know whether she’s coming or going; or does she know exactly what she’s doing? A riotous and absurd romantic comedy filled with piggy banks, ex-lovers, their new lovers and songs about hotel soap. Bunny Bunny is a comedy solo show, that explores the complexity of the female psyche through clown / red nose / comedy. The show stars, Nora Kelly Lester, an award winning theatre maker and performer from Dublin. In 2018 she trained with internationally acclaimed clown expert Sue Morrison in Clown Through Mask. Since then she has discovered a great passion for clown theatre. As an artist she is currently exploring ideas that challenge audiences’ perceptions of female identity in playful, funny and provocative ways. Nora has worked extensively with theatre company Dead Centre. Her credits as assistant director include Lippy, Chekhov’s First Play and Hamnet. Please note that this show is for ages 18+ There will be a full bar available throughout the evening. 0539123764. Tickets €18.

2: AUTUMN WALK AT JFK ARBORETUM

With several kilometres of walks to enjoy, this is an ideal time to visit the JFK Arboretum. Dedicated to the memory of John F. Kennedy, whose greatgrandfather, Patrick, was born in nearby Dunganstown, this arboretum contains a plant collection of presidential proportions. It covers a massive 252 hectares on the summit and southern slopes of Slieve Coillte and contains 4,500 types of trees and shrubs from all temperate regions of the world. The lake is perhaps the most picturesque part and is haven for waterfowl. There is one of the best park runs in the country every Saturday at 9.30 a.m., where people take in the stunning scenery.

3: VOLKSWAGEN RALLY

Beginning with a ceremonial start at the Riverbank House Hotel on Friday, September 8, the 2023 Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally will feature a full 18 stages over two days of racing. Saturday’s stages will be based in the general New Ross area with Sunday’s in the general Wexford area. Both days will feature hard surface service areas, in O’Brien Cement on Saturday and Wexford Racecourse on Sunday. wexfordmotorclub.ie

4: RACHEL ALLEN DEMO

As part of the Kilanerin Food and Heritage Festival 2023, the organisers are thrilled to announced that this year’s Cookery Demonstration event will feature the renowned chef Rachel Allen from Ballymaloe Cookery School. Join Rachel on Saturday, September 16 in Kilanerin Community Centre. Doors will open from 6.30pm and the demo will start at 7pm. Guests will be warmly welcomed with a glass of Prosecco upon arrival. This promises to be an exceptional culinary experience that you wouldn’t want to miss. More information and tickets available at Eventbrite.ie

5: AUSTIN WALKIN’ CANE IN CONCERT

Austin Walkin’ Cane, a blues artist from Ohio will play in Enniscorty Library on Thursday, September 7 from 7 p.m. His brand of delta blues and authentic slide playing captivates his audiences. He is a U.S. solo, delta blues singer and slide guitarist with a blues gumbo repertoire that can conjure up the ghosts of highway 61 and the delta blues experience. Austin Walkin’ Cane has toured Australia, Nepal, Colombia, France, Germany, England, Wales, and the US, from New Orleans, Louisiana to Juneau, Alaska with only a guitar and suitcase in hand. Booking essential. Follow the ticket link to register your attendance. Admission is free. Should you require any additional supports please contact the library on 053 9236055.

6: COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW

St Michael’s Theatre in New Ross plays host to three of of Ireland’s top performers Shawn Cuddy, John Hogan and Paddy O Brien for the Gentlemen of Irish Country Show on Thursday, September 14, at 8 p.m. The highly respected stars have performed for many many years to legions of fans and packed houses in every corner of Ireland the UK and America picking up countless accolades along the way and between them scoring in the region of 15 No.1 hit songs. Cuddy has had a glittering career especially in the UK and some of his hit songs include ‘The Merry Go round’, ‘Story for my Daddy’ and ‘New Patches’. Hogan is known as the prince of country music. Some of his biggest hit songs include ‘Cottage in the Country’, ‘My Father’s House’ and more recently ‘Rolling Home’ which has over 10 million social media views. The third and final star is Waterford man Paddy O Brien who is still hugely popular on the dancing and concert circuit in Ireland and also hosts his own highly acclaimed music weekends in Wexford twice a year. His songs include ‘Marion’s Rose’, ‘Keep on the Sunnyside’ and ‘Out to California’.

7: RENT, THE MUSICAL

North Wexford Musical Theatre is staging Rent in the Gorey Little Theatre, from September 14 – 16. Doors open 7.30pm, show at 8pm. Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. Their dreams, losses, and love stories weave through the musical’s narration to paint a stunningly raw and emotional portrait of the gritty bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Directed by Stephen Acton, with musical direction by Conor McCarthy, and choreography by Megan McEvoy. Tickets at Eventbrite.ie