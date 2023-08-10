What’s On in Wexford – eight things to do around the county this week

Some of the finest upcoming Irish and international guitarists are set to descend on New Ross for a series of shows from August 10 to 13 as part of the New Ross Guitar Festival. Consisting of live performances, workshops and more, the festival should appeal to anyone with even a passing interest in playing the six strings. Shows will take place in St Michael’s Theatre, Library park, Rosbercon Church and Killesk Church in Duncannon and include the likes of Donal Lunny with Zoe Conway and Mairtin O’Connor, Reentko Dirks, Celil Refik Kaya, local heroes Redmond O’Toole, Colm Lindsay and John Walsh as well as festival organiser David Creevy and Musici Ireland.

The shows range in price from free outdoor events, to €20 shows in some of the most beautiful venues in the New Ross area. For further information on the festival, the performers and to book tickets, please visit newrossguitarfestival.ie. It looks set to be a great weekend of music and the people of New Ross and across the county are encouraged to come along and check out some amazing guitarists.

2: Park Live 2023

Following on from the success of last year’s gigs, this year’s Park Live shows at Min Ryan Park in Wexford town are expected to be every bit as great over three nights on August 11, 12 and 19. The festival fun kicks off on Friday night with a hotly anticipated show from multi-platinum-selling artist Gavin James. Having seen rave reviews for his performances at the likes of The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival, Gavin’s big outdoor shows have been something to behold in recent times and he looks forward to doing it all again in Wexford with support from Lea Heart.

On Saturday night (August 12), Whistlin’ Donkeys will also follow up on a near legendary performance at the Spiegeltent last October. They’ll be hoping that the crowd at Min Ryan Park can match their energy levels as they blaze through a set of folk, rock and trad infused tunes. Support will be provided by Wexford’s own Ruben Buggy.

Finally, the festival concludes with the party to end all parties. Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats needs little introduction at this point having seen some huge shows all over the country. Bringing the very best of classic 90s dance hits, timeless R&B and boundless hip-hop, Min Ryan Park is set to be jumping for the grand finale.

A limited amount of tickets are available at parklive.ie

3: Enniscorthy Drama Group Variety Night

Enniscorthy Drama Group has now been treading the boards as a group for ten years. To celebrate this milestone, it is hosting a special tenth anniversary variety night on August 12 at 8 p.m. in the IFA Centre where it will showcase lots of local talent from drama groups and musical societies, dance, poetry, storytelling, film-makers, comedy sketches and so much more. Tickets are limited and you can get yours by emailing enniscorthydramagroupedg@gmail.com or via the Drama Group’s social media channels. Entry is free but donation buckets will be in place on the night. This will be a night to remember so don't miss out.

4: Castlebridge Show

The 81st annual Castlebridge Show will take place on Sunday, August 13 in the CastleBridge Community Centre. The gates will open at 1.45pm, admission is €5 for adults and children are free. There will be face-painting and balloon-making for the kids, a fancy dress parade, a raffle with a great selection of prizes, a pets corner, a dog show, and music from the St Patrick’s Fife and Drum Band.

5: Gap Arts Festival

The Ritz Brothers are due to appear at this year’s GAP Arts Festival in Ballythomas on Sunday, August, 13, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Tickets on sale at the Gap Pub and Eventbrite are €10 or €11.09 per family. The festival will be held in Ballythomas Community Field, National School, Gorey. There will be something for everyone, ThePicnic@The Gap, Giants and Cousins art exhibition by the student of Ballythomas NS, The Gap Choir, The Snails Tail, the film premiere of Life Under Lockdown, face painting, an outdoor inflatable cinema, horseshoe display, posh cakes, and more.

6: Daniel O’Donnell in Concert

Daniel O’Donnell will perform at the National Opera House on Saturday, August 12, at 8pm. It’s a great year for Daniel as his brand-new studio album has reached #16 in the UK Charts. This is Daniel’s 35th consecutive year that the singer has had an album in the UK Top 40 charts. The visit to the Opera House is part of a 13 day national tour with Wexford the second venue he will play. His latest album I Wish You Well was recorded at Black Mountain Recording Studios in Jenkinstown in County Louth. Keen to work with local musicians and songwriters, the album was produced by Dave Atkins who played in Daniel’s band before going into production full time, and Ciaran Mitchel who is Daniel’s Musical Director.

7: One Voice Festival – The Small Town Experience

Having garnered rave reviews in its first weekend, the One Voice Festival returns to the Wexford Arts Centre stage this Thursday, Friday and Saturday night (August 10,11,12). In association with Paul Walsh Productions, the show features eight short monologues titled ‘The Small Town Experience’ and includes short plays selected from open call, including:On the Road to Fethard on Sea by John Atkinson, A Bit of Wramth by Davy Lyons, The Polished Trunk by Reenagh McCall and Batsahn by Jack Matthews. These four plays will accompany commissioned plays by Dermot Asple, Sasha Bratkova, Daniel Brennan and the Wexford Travellers Women Collective edited and performed by Janette Sidney Kelly. The short monologues cover diverse themes through humour and drama of entrepreneurial schemes, living with a disability, adapting to a small town from war torn country, traveller life experience, youth experience, stories of ancestry in World War I and the unique makings of a local super hero. Tickets are on sale from Wexford Arts Centre.

8: Dinosaur Springs Adventure

For a great day out for all the family, why not come to DinoSprings at the Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey, where you’ll take a train and travel back in time to take part in this interactive Dino Adventure? Meet Amber Springs’ amazing Dinos, Rex, Victor and Rosie before embarking on an exciting Dino adventure, taking the train to the prehistoric village where you’ll take part in an interactive treasure hunt, a chance to dance with the Dinos and meet their roarsome gang in person. The trained rangers will guide you through each step of your adventure so you are guaranteed to enjoy an amazing Jurassic journey that will live long in the memories. Runs until August 28.