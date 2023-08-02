What’s on in County Wexford over the August Bank Holiday weekend

There’s no reason to stay cooped up at home this bank holiday weekend. Here’s a guide to the wide range of things to do around County Wexford in the coming days.

Wednesday, August 2

FOULKSMILLS DUCK RACE

The annual Duck Race takes place at 6pm on the banks of the River Corach. This year’s attractions include: Milk Daisy the Cow, River Boat Rides, Fishing for Bottles, River Balls, Win a Cake, Hook a Duck, Duck Bowles, Giant Soccer Darts, Chuck-a-Duck, Children’s Fancy Dress Competition and lots more. The main attraction is the Duck Racing with the feature race on the night The Sweepstakes Race. The prizes for each race are vouchers for restaurants and businesses in the area. The races will have full commentary from the banks of the River Corach. The final race of the night will be the human river race. You might want to bring some spare clothes for that one! There are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained for an evening of fun and cráic on the Banks of the River Corach.

OPW FREE WEDNESDAY

Don’t forget that Wednesday, August 2, is the first Wednesday of the month, and many OPW Heritage Sites offer Free Admission to independent/individual visitors and families. A list of participating sites can be found on heritageireland.ie.

Friday, August 4

CAMROSS DANCE

Dance the night away in Camross Hall from 9.30 p.m. til late, to music by Olivia Douglas. €10 including Tea.

DANCING IN ASKAMORE HALL

A Social Dance will take place in Askamore Hall Y25 F6D8. Music by Andy Feery. Doors open at 9pm. Dancing starts at 9.30p.m. Admission €10. Refreshments served.

ROCKIN’ FOOD FESTIVAL

Running in Enniscorthy from Friday, August 4 to Monday, August 7, this year’s Rockin’ Food Festival will feature a wide range of gastronomic treats and music from a chart-topping band from the 1980s. From Friday evening the funfair will be back on The Promenade and families can enjoy a variety of amusements before music and fireworks from 9 p.m. and the Big Wheel from 8-9 p.m.

From Saturday morning at 10 a.m. the Artisan Food & Craft Market will be the place for foodies and families alike to explore a wide range of gastronomic treats.

The Wexford Food Family Food Marquee will feature top chefs and producers sharing their expertise and visitors can enjoy talk and taste events and demonstrations from local and celebrity chefs.

There will also be live music throughout the weekend; The Rock ‘n’ Roll Gig Trail continues late into the night in the pubs around Enniscorthy town and finishes with a jam session on Monday in TJ Murphy’s outdoor stage. This year’s headline act is The Jets – a UK rockabilly band who had two charting singles in the early 1980s with Yes Tonight, Josephine and Love Makes the World Go Round. The Jets will perform in The Riverside Park Hotel on Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. and tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, August 5

LEO CARTHY WEEKEND

The Leo Carthy Weekend is back again this August Bank Holiday. Come and enjoy what promises to be a great weekend in memory of a very special man.

On Saturday, August 5, there is the Opening Night Variety Concert in OLI Hall from 8 p.m., featuring some of the best talent the south Wexford has to offer, with or good friends in the Danescastle Music group, along with Brendan Wickham & friends and Padraig & Bridget Sinnott along with Helen Kirwin and Paul O’Reilly treating us to the best of traditional Irish music on the night. They will be joined by George Lawlor and Vicky Barron, along with the incredibly talented Will Troy and the legendary Nick Kinsella. The Ballycogley players will as always be providing the comedy and South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran will be MC for the night. €10 on the door and free refreshments.

Don’t miss what promises to be a great night. All proceeds raised will go to the Irish Heart Foundation and various other local charities and voluntary groups.

COUNTRY MUSIC WEEKEND

All roads lead to Rathangan this weekend for the Country Music weekend. Another exciting event which once again promises to have something for the entire family to enjoy. Live Country Western music both nights with a fantastic field day on offer on Sunday afternoon. All taking place in the parish field and Rathangan Bar. Prizes on offer for Best Dressed Country Western theme, exhibition Rounders tournament, Monster Raffle, BBQ, dancefloor and much much more. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for all details.

​HUNTINGTON CASTLE – GARDEN FESTIVAL

Fergus Garrett, chosen by Gardens Illustrated as one of the 30 most influential living garden designers and horticultural educators in Britain, visits Huntington Castle and Gardens in Clonegal at 3 p.m. to talk about the history of Great Dixter, the 15th century manor house and its restoration by the famous arts and crafts architect, Sir Edwin Lutyens.

FETHARD COUNTRY MARKET A Country Market is held in St Mary’s Hall, Fethard every Saturday during August. Open from 10.30 a.m. to midday, we have a great display of cooking, crafts, plants, handmade chocolate, bug hotels, jewellery and much more.

Sunday, August 6

KILTEALY PATRON AND FIELD DAY

Kiltealy’s annual patron and field day will begin with prayers in the churchyard at 1 p.m., Mass at 1.30 p.m. in the new cemetery. Plans are well underway for the field day, which follows the Patron, and which attracts a huge attendance each year. Raffle tickets are being delivered to every household in the area with some fantastic prizes including 1st prize €250 cash. 2nd dinner for 4 in Riverside Park Hotel, 3rd €100 voucher for Holy Grail, Ballindaggin, 4th €100 for Mr. Oil. and many more prizes. Tickets €2 each or book of 3 tickets for €5.

LEO CARTHY WEEKEND

The Leo Carthy Weekend continues again on Sunday, with the day kicking off with a 6km Fun Run starting at 12 noon (registration from 11.30). €10 entry fee, €5 for under 12s, with free refreshments, and category prizes. All welcome to run or walk this scenic route.

We are delighted to have our tractor & vintage run back again this year in conjunction with Bargy Vintage club. Registration from 11, run begins at 1 pm.

As ever there will be free live open air music from 1 p.m. onwards, with various well known local artists, the legendary Theresa & the Stars from 2 p.m. followed by a mumming exhibition with the Ballycullane Mummers from 3 p.m. There will be free kids’ entertainment, as well as our annual sheep race.

All proceeds raised will go to the Irish Heart Foundation and various other local charities and voluntary groups.

BOOK LAUNCH

Jim Maddock, originally from Rosslare Harbour, will launch his book ‘Freelancer A Rosslare Tribute and Memoir’ in the Maritime Heritage Centre.

The book is a tribute to the work of his journalist father who, for over 50 years, reported on maritime events and life in the village. It is also a personal memoir by the author of growing up in what was a unique and always exciting sea-side village during the austerity of the 1950s and the optimism of the 1960s set against the background of the Cold War and the all-pervasive influence of the Catholic Church and seen now from his perspective as a 74-year-old grandfather.

FETHARD BARN DANCE

The Fethard/St Mogue’s GAA club’s very popular Barn Dance will take place in its new venue Costello’s Barn on the Ralph Road. Music by Joy McCracken from 9.pm. followed by Divine Invention. Tickets just €10, over 18’s only.

FETHARD/ST MOGUE’S COISTE NA NÓG SUMMER PARTY

The Fethard/St Mogue’s GAA club’s Coiste na nÓg Summer Party will take place at the club grounds from 2pm to 4pm, with BBQ, drinks, slushies, candy floss, lots of other treats and lots of fun, games and activities for all the family. It promises to be a lovely fun-filled afternoon to unwind and have some fun, so hope to see lots there.

TINTERN TRAILS WALK

The First Sunday walk take place on the Tintern Trails. Starting from the Vine Cottage Bar in Saltmills at 11 a.m., the walk will bring you through the beautiful Tintern woodlands. Walk length is approximately 7km and the difficulty level is moderate.

COUNTRY MUSIC WEEKEND

See Sunday August 5.

Tuesday, August 8

CELTIC ROOTS FULL IRISH

Celtic Roots present The Full Irish Bree in the IFA Centre in Enniscorthy each Tuesday night during August at 8.30pm. Admission is €12 for adults and €5 for children. Featuring All Ireland musicians and singers, storyteller and World Champion Irish Dancers/Group, concessions available. For booking, phone or WhatsApp 087 9981973.