What is the right amount of stress?

To get the best out of ourselves, stress is necessary, but too much stress is never good.

Stress is part of life. If you tried to avoid it, your world and life would become very limited which would cause other stresses!

Any time we take on a new responsibility or decide to learn something new, we will encounter stress at some point in the process. Whether you are trying to learn a new language or skill for your work, you will feel the pressure at some stage.

I recently met someone who had moved house, become a dad and been promoted – all in the same seven month period. They were never so stressed even though all changes were welcome. They had even hoped and prayed for them. Even too much ‘healthy’ stress can overwhelm a person.

Stress produces chemicals in our bodies to help us do things that push us outside of our comfort zone. That is necessary but it is not healthy if those chemicals are there too much.

On the other hand, If you want to get the best juice out of a lemon you have to squeeze it. To get the best out of ourselves, stress is necessary.

The two highest level needs of human beings are ‘growth and contribution’. The 6 Human needs, a concept, first put together by American psychologist Abraham Maslow was based on teachings of Freud and other imminent psychologists of the day. They were adapted by Tony Robbins into what is now called The 6 Basic Human Needs. The first four needs are necessary for survival and they also bring success. The last two needs - growth and contribution - are needs of the spirit and are necessary for a fulfilled life.

In the world today, various studies show that stress is on the increase. There are many reasons. There is more change. The pace and rate of change is increasing. There are more weapons of mass distraction. We have less down time. Being always on and high expectations also add to stress. In this time where stress and related lifestyle disease are the epidemics of our time as described by the World Health Organisation, it is important to understand it and have the tools to manage it.

Healthy stress or eustress is a positive form of stress and has a positive effect on health, performance and motivation and vitality. It releases feel-good chemicals called endorphins and makes you feel better in some way – excited, motivated, stimulated, or strong. You can get this through exercise, taking on a new challenge at work, starting a new hobby or even learning a new skill.

Bad stress or ‘distress’ happens when a stress continues for too long – or comes from unhealthy thought patterns or habits. A person can feel overwhelmed and even feel physical tension in the body in the form tight shoulders or neck, a headache, a churning stomach or even jaw clenching. Feelings are draining and performance and effectiveness drop.

It is not so much about avoiding stress but finding the right balance for you – so you can be fulfilled but not over-stressed in the process.

What is the right amount of stress for me? Is there unhealthy stress that I can eliminate? These are good questions. Meditation, gratitude, eliminating unhealthy stress – including negative thinking will all help. Good stress – but not too much of it - is a powerful antidote to unhealthy stress because it makes you more motivated. Exercise, new hobbies, learning something new, meeting new people or starting a new job o or taking on a new responsibility that excites you are all positive stresses. And face your fears, don’t feed them.