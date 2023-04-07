Wexford

Wexford's Red Books starts a new chapter with new Gorey shop

Wally O'Neill (Red Books) and Mary James (Haythorn and Mayblossom) under the one roof.
Shane Hurley performing during the open mic night.
Ita Grattan and Patty Hall at the open mic night.
Daithi Kavanagh, Wally O'Neill and Rose and Kieran O'Brien at the open mic night in Red Books Gorey. Photo: Jim Campbell
Daithi Kavanagh performing on the night.
Anne Ireton, Mary Breen, Stephen Comerford and Anne Corrigan enjoying the event.
Kieran O'Brien in conversation with Mary James from Hawthorn and Mayblossom.

Amy Lewis

A new chapter for independent bookshops in north Wexford commenced as Red Books Gorey marked their establishment with an open mic night at their new Rafter Street shop.

In keeping with tradition, which sees an established bookseller officially launch a new bookshop, Wexford bookseller Kieran O’Brien did the honour of opening the new store. According to owner of Red Books, Wally O’Neill, the launch night was a huge success.

"We didn’t expect that much of a crowd. There were people spilling out on to the street. It was a great welcome to Gorey,” he said. 

Local author, Álanna Hammel served as MC for the evening, which saw a wide range of artists take to the mic.

“We had a mixture of poetry and a couple of singers, including one fantastic young girl who was only 15 and had an amazing voice. There’s certainly an appetite for events like this in Gorey,” said Wally.

The team at Red Books Gorey now have their sights set on Poetry Day Ireland, which will take place on Thursday, April 27. Between now and April 21, they are inviting people to submit poems to them based on, or inspired by, independent bookshops. Finalists will be invited to one of their two poetry day events – in Gorey on April 25 or Wexford on April 27 – at which they can perform for a crowd and judges. Entries can be sent to irishbooks@yahoo.com.

