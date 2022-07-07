Wexford’s poet laureate Sasha Terfous brings ‘Cultrí’ to Enniscorthy Castle

A group of American tourists who had just landed in Ireland that day were among those in attendance at an open mic poetry event held in Enniscorthy Castle last week. Hosted by Wexford’s poet laureate Sasha Terfous the event was part of Cultrí a new collaborative partnership between Enniscorthy’s leading visual arts and heritage venues.

Lisa Byrne is the Visual Arts Manager at the The Presentation Arts Centre and she explained the purpose of Cultrí and how this poetry event fitted into it.

“Cultrí is an umbrella term we created after we brought the The Presentation Arts Centre, Enniscorthy Castle, and The National 1798 Rebellion Centre together,” said Lisa. “Our aim is to ‘work together to highlight and uplift Enniscorthy’s vibrant cultural communities and its rich history of heritage of folklore.”

The open mic poetry event saw Sasha, Brendan Murphy and other local poets perform atop Enniscorthy Castle for a show which attracted the attention of some people fresh off the plane.

“We had some American tourists who had come off the plane and read about the event online, they were on their way to Wexford and stopped off to see the show,” said Lisa. With plans to enhance Cultrí in the coming months and continue the collaboration between the three venues, Lisa said they had run a successful series of events for Pride Month in June, including workshops and exhibitions.

Sasha Terfous was named Wexford’s poet laureate last August, her poetry draws “attention to the voices that should be heard and issues that need to be addressed, be it the racism and homophobia of her youth in a small rural town or larger issues such as climate change and the Black Lives Matter movement”.