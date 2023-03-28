Wexford’s Oyster Lane Theatre Group elects new committee as they anounce ‘The Producers’ for 2023

Oyster Lane Theatre Group have elected a new committee while announcing they have chosen the Mel Brooks musical, “The Producers” as their new production for 2023, following a sell-out run of “The Addams Family” last year.

At the annual general meeting in the Talbot Hotel, the following officers were elected – chairperson Brandon Cogley, vice-chair Diane O’ Neill, secretary, Jennifer Nolan, treasurer Maria Gore, PRO Ryan Kavanagh, rehearsal and membership officer Lorraine Busher Carley, social media manager Majella Londra, sponsor Liaison Jenny Kennedy and committee members Natalie Casey, Mikey Carroll and Jackie Crosbie.

Oyster Lane thanked outgoing committee member Greg O’ Leary for his hard work and dedication to the group on and off the stage over the past number of years.

The Producers will take place in the National Opera House from November 28 to December 1. For updates on the production visit www.oysterlane.com or email info@oysterlane.com.

Based on the 1968 film, the musical is a crowd-pleasing farce that has been a smash hit since its debut in 2001. It centres on a fading Broadway producer who is desperate to get to the top of his profession again and finds an unlikely ally in a mousy accountant who advises that there is more money to be made with a flop than a hit. Together the pair set out to produce the worst musical ever to grace Broadway but against all the odds, it proves to be a major success.

With dozens of big parts, not shortage of show-stopping musical numbers and Brooks’ signature humour, the audience is kept in stitches.