Wexford’s National Opera House adds ‘facilities fee’ onto ticket prices

TICKET prices will be getting that little bit more expensive at The National Opera House going forward, as the venue announced the addition of a “facilities fee” on all tickets sold from this week.

In a statement published by the iconic Wexford venue, management stated “the facilities fee ensures that the National Opera House continues to operate as a sustainable business and can consistently deliver the highest quality experience for our patrons”.

The statement added that the facilities fee will replace the transaction fee that is currently in place and will not apply to House Club Members.

In terms of the cost, there will be an additional €1.50 charge per ticket up to €20; tickets priced between €21 and €60 will see an additional charge of €3 per ticket, while tickets priced €61 and over will have the “facilities fee” set at €4.

The new fee will apply to all show tickets sold for the venue from Wednesday, March 8.