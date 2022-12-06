Wexford’s leading folklore and trad singing family in calendar and songbook launch event

Aileen Lambert and Michael Fortune with their three daughters, Nellie, Eppie and Nan, presenting a recent event at the National Library of Ireland.

Wexford Library is the place to be on Saturday December 10 for fans of folklore and traditional singing as the Fortune/Lambert family host a very special launch event.

Husband and wife duo – artist/folklorist Michael Fortune and traditional singer Aileen Lambert – will be there to launch Michael's ‘The 2023 Irish Dresser and Folklore Calendar' and Aileen’s book ‘The Frog and the Mouse - Traditional Irish Songs for Children’.

Michael will share stories and customs relating to calendar folklore featured in the calendar, while Aileen, along with their three girls Nellie, Eppie and Nan, will perform songs from the songbook. The event, which kicks off at 2pm, is free and all are welcome, with Michael and Aileen urging all to come along and say hello, hear some songs and folklore and get yourself a signed copy of the calendar and songbook which make perfect Christmas presents for friends and family.

Ballygarrett born Michael and Ballindaggin born Aileen have forged a unique practice of devising and curating innovative traditional song and folklore projects around the country over the past 20 years. Their practice deliberately straddles the local, national and international working in communities from rural Wexford to rural Newfoundland. They are highly regarded and respected practitioners and their travels and interests recently featured in a ten-part series for RTÉ with their three young children.

Since 2021 Michael’s calendar has been a huge success and has sold out for the past two years. Its unique value is not only in the beautiful photographic series of Irish people and their kitchen dressers but in the hundreds of calendar customs featured in each month. This publication has been informed by Michael’s many years of working in the collection and sharing of folklore with communities and groups around the country and now via his extremely popular Facebook page folklore.ie.

In 2022 Aileen created a wonderful resource of engaging songs for young singers, families and teachers alike with the publication ‘The Frog and the Mouse - Traditional Irish Songs for Children’ which is beautifully illustrated by Liza Kavanagh. No surprise, the book sold out within weeks of it being published and has recently been re-printed. The publication features fourteen engaging traditional Irish songs, in the English language, accompanied by a section on curriculum links, activity pages and fun facts relating to the songs.

This will be a special event and a great chance to get the pair in person and also a chance to get your hands on some signed copies of the publications.

If you can't make it to the launch you can also order online, via PayPal or Revolut, cheque or postal order - see www.aileenlambert.com (songbook is €15 plus postage) and www.thedresserproject.ie (calendar is €15, free postage within Ireland), while both productions are available in most bookshops in Co Wexford. Contact Aileen 0877552593 or Michael 0876470247 for further info.