Wexford’s Johnstown Castle to host inaugural autumn fete in ‘celebration of heritage and positive ageing’

In what is being billed as a first for the leading Wexford tourist attraction, visitors to Johnstown Castle on Sunday October 1 can enjoy an autumn fete.

Described as a “vibrant celebration of heritage and positive ageing” by organisers, the autumn fete is designed to bring family generations together, offering an impressive array of indoor and outdoor experiences, catering to both the young and the young at heart.

The inaugural fete in Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens is being run with fellow Irish Heritage Trust managed properties, including Fota House & Gardens in Cork, and Strokestown Park in Roscommon.

Coinciding with the United Nations International Day of Older Persons and Positive Aging Week 2023, the autumn fete embraces the spirit of aging and will feature a rich tapestry of activities including: lawn croquet, personalised tours, music, dance, funfair amusements, wellness activities, wildlife encounters, nature trails, scavenger hunts, and a medley of vintage and traditional activities.

Taking place from noon to 5pm on Sunday October 1, the fete in Johnstown Castle boasts activities fit for a king, including the Irish Agricultural Museum trail, a museum talk, live music in the museum courtyard, lawn games on the sunken garden including giant chess, giant 4-in-a-row, giant snakes & ladders, Xs & Os, croquet, potato & spoon races, space hopper races and Peter Rabbit games.

There will also be a vintage car show at the castle, a series of open house castle tours, wellness classes including Yoga, Qi Gong & meditation plus a garden trail and Peacock talk and a wildlife walk with fun animation from Buí Bolg.

All Irish Heritage Trust properties are dog-friendly and staff and volunteers look forward to welcoming all members of the family to the autumn fete. Delicious food and tantalising treats will be available at food stalls and at the visitor attraction cafés, catering to various dietary requirements.

Launching the first autumn fete Anne O’Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Heritage Trust said: ““The Irish Heritage Trust takes pride in celebrating people, place and participation. Our commitment lies in preserving the wisdom and experience of our cherished older community members and fostering a welcoming environment that encourages their active participation while also harnessing their invaluable knowledge to pass down to the generations that follow.”

The Irish Heritage Trust is an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation, sustainable development, and interpretation of Ireland's built and natural heritage.

“We collaborate closely with local communities and foster enduring connections to fulfil our mission. The Trust extends a warm invitation to join us at one of our historic sites on October 1 as we embrace the past, relish the present with our cherished family members, and celebrate the ties that bind generations together. We hope visitors are inspired to create lasting memories, nurture cross-generational connections and friendships, and embrace the spirit of positive ageing. By attending our Autumn Fête and exploring an Irish Heritage Trust property, visitors play a vital role in supporting our mission to safeguard and conserve these remarkable places for the future,” said Ms. O’Donoghue.

Access to the autumn fete at Johnstown Castle is via tickets – adult €10.50/Child €4.50/Family €26. Free for members of the Irish Heritage Trust, see www.johnstowncastle.ie . Free parking.