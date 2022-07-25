Wexford’s first ever Death Café will embrace taboo topics

The title may cause you to baulk, to shy away, but according to one of the people behind Wexford’s first ever Death Café it’s not quite as maudlin, as morbid, as you might think.

“People say it must be morbid, but it's the opposite of that, it helps to increase your awareness of life, how finite and precious it is, and to make the most of it. You become more conscious about life and learn that you need to live the breadth and length of it,” explains Rosie Saunders of a new community initiative which invites people who wish to discuss the topic of death to do so in a safe and confidential environment.

The first meeting will be held in New Ross, in the upstairs room in Corcoran’s on Wednesday, September 14 from 7-9 p.m. and will follow the tenets set in place by the originator of the Death Cafe, John Underwood, who set up the first meeting in 2011. Styled as a place where people could “discuss, over tea and cake, life, the finality of life and why we fear it” the Death Cafe movement has grown and expanded to include more than 5,000 worldwide, but this will be the first one held in Wexford.

And given her professional background, Rosie is well-placed to co-host this event with her colleague Sharon Bacon.

“I’m an occupational therapist (OT) and work in the mental health sector,” says Rosie. “I’ve been doing that for ten years and I’ve seen what needs are there. I’m currently studying to be an end of life companion and as part of that I wanted to set up a death cafe, while I was looking into doing that I came across Sharon who was trying to do the same so we joined forces. During Covid we had done some over Zoom but this can be a heavy subject so it’s much better to do it face-to-face.”

But what can those who attend expect?

“As an OT death is the most meaningful thing I deal with, and becoming more conscious of it allows you to become more conscious about life, it gives you perspective, reminds you how precious life is,” Rosie says. “Death is still a taboo subject, but we all know we’re going to die eventually. So much time is put into planning a wedding but death, which we know will happen, doesn’t receive the same amount of time.”

Keen to stress that this is not a bereavement service nor an information clinic, Rosie also wants to extend an invite to anyone who wishes to attend, whether they are currently confronted with death or otherwise.

“Someone with a terminal diagnosis could attend, but as I said earlier we’re all going to die at some point so in a sense we all have a terminal diagnosis. Anyone can attend, the only requirement is that you be respectful and that everything discussed remains confidential, all communities and belief systems are welcome. There will be no judgement.”

The Wexford Death Café is free to attend. For further information or to book your place contact Rosie Saunders on rosie.quigley@gmail.com