Wexford’s finest jazz and visual arts exponents to perform on the international stage

The best of music and the visual arts from Wexford will be celebrated at an international festival taking place in Wales this weekend.

In May, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, announced funding of over €885,000 for the promotion of Irish arts globally through Culture Ireland’s Grants Programme.

Among the 105 events supported by Culture Ireland is Bold and Fearless, a multidisciplinary project tapping into the rise of live jazz in Wexford and its long standing excellence in the visual arts.

The work of Carne-based Paddy Lennon will feature in a small group show at the West Wales Arts Centre in Fishguard. His formative experience of colour stems from the stained glass illuminating the theatrical, ecclesiastical, architecture of his youth.

“My work is concerned with achieving harmony and an art balance. I do not force a particular style or look. Instead I allow the work to develop in a visceral way. This process allows my work to be open to discovery,” explained Paddy.

Among the headliners performing at the world famous Aberjazz international jazz festival this Thursday is the Sharon Clancy Trio, which warmed up with a booked out lunchtime concert at Wexford library on Friday before an audience of over a hundred.

With Vicky Barron on saxophone/clarinet and Terry Byrne on keyboards/piano, Sharon can sing straight-ahead jazz with aplomb but switch styles in the blink of an eye. A frequent headliner over the years at Jazz at Johnstown with the Chris Colloton Trio, Sharon has both a smouldering and sensuous vocal with a seasoned performer's mastery of the stage. The trio will appear at Pepper’s in Fishguard.

The Culture Ireland programme is spread across 32 countries, covering circus, dance, film, literature, music, theatre and the visual arts.

“This is the second year in a row that Culture Ireland has supported the promotion of arts on the international stage,” said project co-ordinator Tom Mooney. “It is an investment of faith in the excellence of art and live music that is on our door-step. Long may it continue.”