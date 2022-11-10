Wexford’s Dami Hope and Michael Abidoye nominated for second annual Black and Irish awards

Love Island star Dami Hope and former winner Michael Abidoye have both been nominated in two categories at this year’s Black and Irish awards.

Due to take place in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin on December 3 this is the second year of an event which was created to “highlight and celebrate the identity of black and mixed race Irish people”.

Dami has been nominated in the Creator of the Year and Personality of the Year categories while, Michael, who is from Enniscorthy, is up for gongs in the Community Organisation of the Year and the Community Star of the Year categories.

Michael (22) was the youngest winner at last year’s awards when he won Platform of the Year for his work with createdineire, an online platform which promotes Irish talents across the globe.

Currently studying in Sligo IT, where he is a brand ambassador for the college, Michael said he “couldn’t believe it” when he heard he’d been nominated again, and this time in two categories. And he said the Black and Irish awards had proved hugely beneficial to his career as a young entrepreneur.

“Winning the award last year has helped me a lot, I’ve built so many contacts with a lot of different companies because of it,” he said. “Once I graduate I hope this can be my full-time career, I have a lot of stuff planned, a lot of ideas I want to execute.”

Although he has yet to meet Dami in person, Michael knows his younger brother and and says he’s looking forward to meeting the New Ross man at the awards where he hopes they will both have cause for celebration.