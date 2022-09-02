Wexford’s contemporary art goes on display at Gorey Art Collective exhibition

Lucy Power, Mags Conroy, Laura Grimes, Kate Kos and Barry Keane enjoyed the opening of the 'Gorey Art Collective' exhibition in Trillium House, Gorey on Friday evening.

An eclectic range of artwork produced by five local artists was put on display at the Gorey Art Collective’s recent art exhibition in Trillium House.

From ceramics and macramé to oil painting and large-scale paintings of city and street scenes, the exhibition offered a glimpse into the broad range of talent that exists in Gorey’s contemporary art community. According to ceramic artist and studio member, Elke Williams, the exhibition was a great success.

"It was really interesting to meet people. There was a great buzz from those who came along and many people had questions for the artists about their work,” she explained. “Since the exhibition, we have been leaving the door open and there are still people coming up and wanting to meet the artists. Doing that makes people aware of the fact that we are there.”

For Elke, meeting the people who appreciate and purchase her art is important and exhibitions like this give artists an opportunity to do just that.

Gorey Art Collective will soon have a studio space for another artist to join. Interested artists can apply for the space through the website.

“The ethos is that each artists only stays for a year and after a year, people make space for the next incoming artists,” explained Elke.

Gorey Art Collective will open their doors for another showcase of their work for Culture Night on September 23. However, according to Elke, they try to keep the door open year round for those who wish to browse and buy their existing art, or request a commission.

Gorey Art Collective is a non-profit artist group established to support local art community by providing an affordable creative space and organising artist talks, workshops and exhibitions. Their goal is to create a community established on the free exchange of ideas and resources.