Wexford woman Rita Murphy dances the night away for her 80th birthday

With her 80th birthday falling on New Year’s Eve Rita Murphy could have been forgiven for going home early, for opting to avoid the crowds and enjoying the countdown at home. Instead she remained the life and soul of the party well into 2023, was one of the last standing as she celebrated in style.

Joined by her children, their partners and two of her grandchildren, Rita, who is from Bishopswater, spent her 80th at her favourite hotel where she was given the five-star treatment by the ever-attentive staff.

"The staff at the Tablot were great, they couldn’t do enough for us,” said daughter Ann Marie. “There was music, prosecco, a lovely meal and a cake which they made for us. It was mam’s first time having a party for her birthday since her 70th and we really wanted to go out and celebrate it and see in the New Year at the same time.

"We stayed until after midnight and stopped in at John Barry’s for more singing and dancing where Gus Carley gave us a great welcome. Mam was one of the last home, although she was tired the next day.”

In addition to the flowers, vouchers, chocolates and various presents received on the night, Rita also got plenty of messages on social media from friends, family and neighbours and Ann Marie revealed her mother is “well up on social media” and keeps in contact with everyone there.

Asked to sum up her mother in a few short sentences, Ann Marie said, “She’s great fun, is always in good form and is so good to the whole family; she loves the Talbot and Pettitt’s. She still likes to get out whenever she can and loves her bingo at the Unyoke – she’s hoping to maybe win the snowball some time. And she’d love to go on a holiday somewhere nice this year.”