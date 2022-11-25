Wexford vintage club to hold Light up the night road run for Pieta

Oylegate Vintage Club will hold its Light Up the Night road run on December 3.

OYLEGATE Vintage Club will be holding their fifth annual ‘Light up the Night Road Run’ on Saturday, December 3.

The event is being organised as usual to raise money for Pieta and to-date the vintage club has raised a massive €43,500 for what is one of the important and worthy organisations serving the community.

Registration for the forthcoming road run will take place from 4.30 p.m. at Oylgate-Glenbrien GAA grounds where refreshments will also be served.

The run will leave at 6 p.m. sharp and will follow a route through Oylegate village and from there to Enniscorthy where the convoy of vehicles will park up for a period of time on the Promenade.

A spokesperson for the club said there will be plenty of opportunities to view this spectacular event along the way.

“Come along and help support this wonderful event while raising much needed funds for Pieta,” he said

“There is also an opportunity to donate online for those unable to attend” he added.

Anyone wishing to support the event can do so by making a contribution through the Oylegate facebook page via the online link at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/lightupthenight