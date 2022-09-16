Wexford urged to play its part in creating a more sustainable society

People across the county are being encouraged to play their part in creating a more sustainable society in their local area as European Sustainable Development week kicks off on September 18.

Launched by An Cathaoirleach, Councillor George Lawlor and Councillor Mary Farrell Chair of the Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment Strategic Policy Committee, European Sustainable Development Week is a European-wide initiative to promote and make visible activities, projects, and events that encourage sustainable development.

It takes place from September 18 – October 8 with the main core of activities from 20-26 September.

“I am delighted to officially launch Sustainable Development Week and for County Wexford to be part of this European wide initiative,” said Cllr George. “This week is all about promoting all types of events that promote sustainability. Everyone is encouraged to take part from individuals to communities and tidy towns groups to businesses. We can all play our part in a more sustainable society.”

Cllr Farrell said, “Many community groups have already taken the lead in promoting more sustainable activities through beach and town clean ups and reducing our waste and use of plastics. I would encourage all groups and individuals to get involved.”

Clare Kelly, Climate Officer with Wexford County Council, stated, “There are a range of interesting presentations and outdoor activities organised to address the themes outlined in the goals. We are very fortunate in county Wexford to have enthusiastic voluntary groups including sustainable energy communities who are all working towards a more sustainable future. Being more sustainable will help us adapt to the impacts of Climate Change and reduce our emissions.”

To see the full programme of events taking place please visit www.esdw.eu