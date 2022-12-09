Wexford Toy Show sensation Cuckoo’s Nest to welcome home diaspora as part of ‘To be Irish Christmas’ festivities

Having captured the hearts of the nation during this year’s Toy Show, Cuckoo’s Nest will now take part in a special celebration of what it means to be Irish at Christmas. The ‘To Be Irish’ programme of Christmas festivities runs from December 14-25 and includes ‘Back Home’, a concert organised for everyone who returned home to Ireland in 2022.

Hosted by singer-songwriter and Virgin Media presenter Zeinab Elguzouli this concert takes place in the atmospheric surrounds of the EPIC Museum on Wednesday, December 21 and will feature Paul Noonan (from Bell X1 and House Plants) alongside special guests Patrick Dexter, Aoife Scott, Erin Fornoff, and, members of musical group Cuckoo’s Nest

This year’s programme is overseen by Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, TD, and he underlined the importance of celebrating your roots at this time of the year. “We are so delighted to celebrate our diaspora returning home once again this year. Now in its third year, To be Irish has successfully connected the global Irish community and has opened a window to our shared heritage around the globe.

"This is an exciting opportunity to engage with our diaspora wherever they are and celebrate the best of the Irish Christmas that we treasure.”

In addition to the live concert there will be a host of other events taking place throughout the country as part of the To Be Irish celebrations. In addition, illustrator Fuchsia MacAree has created a specially commissioned To Be Irish Christmas E-Card for people to send to their loved ones to spread a little Irish Christmas cheer. These digital cards are available now on the To be Irish website.

Tickets to attend in-person will be available by lottery to anyone who has returned home from abroad - permanently or for the holidays - in 2022. Visit tobeirish.ie to share your story for a chance to win tickets.