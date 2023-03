Member from New Ross and District Pipe Band taking part in the Wexford Parade.

Jason and Lucia Hawe enjoying some ice-cream on St Patrick's Day while watching the parade.

Mike and Sandy Sinnott with their children, Robbie and Lara.

Agnelle, Eva, Adele Ajo and their dad Paul enjoying the Wexford Parade on St Patrick's Day. Photos: Ger Hore

As always, the people of Wexford lined out in huge numbers to enjoy another epic St Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade route along the quayfront was lined with smiling, happy faces as the lively and colourful procession snaked it’s way along, delighting and entertaining as it went.

Photographer Ger Hore was on hand to capture some of those enjoying the festivities – click on the photo above to see a gallery of images.