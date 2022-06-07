Wexford to mark Bloomsday with event at Greenacres Gallery

BLOOMSDAY is coming to Wexford this year, as the Wildsong Ensemble in association with Wexford Arts Centre present an evening’s entertainment at Greenacres Gallery. An international celebration of James Joyce’s seminal novel ‘Ulysses’ and its ‘everyman’ protagonist Leopold Bloom, Bloomsday takes place on June 16 each year.

The legendary novel follows Bloom as he goes about his day in his hometown of Dublin on June 16, 1904 and is foremost a celebration of a day in the life of an ordinary man, and gives a deeply empathetic and poignant account of his most intimate thoughts, fears, sorrows and hopes. In keeping with this spirit, Wildsong Ensemble are delighted to present a Wexford Celebration of Bloomsday at Greenacres on the big day from 8 p.m.

The event will open with “Conversations on Joyce” - an introduction to James Joyce by Frank Hyland - Joyce enthusiasts, scholars and novices are warmly invited to come and share their thoughts and questions on the author and his works. Singer and songwriter Carol Keogh and musician Katherine Atkinson will take a fresh interpretation of some of the many songs referenced in Ulysses, and arrange them for voices, violin, electronics, ukulele and xylophone. Dublin-born poet and playwright, Stephen James Smith will present a selection of his own works which are in some way inspired by, or resonant with Joyce and Ulysses.

Finally, Wildsong Ensemble will perform a new choral soundscape by Laura Hyland, which came about when Bloomsday 2020 happened to coincide with the choir's weekly session: choir member, Jeni Roddy brought along an excerpt from Ulysses, which the choir used as the basis for vocal explorations for several months thereafter. Laura eventually set the words to music, taking the choir's improvisations as a starting point.

Tickets for the event are priced at €10 and are available from wexfordartscentre.ie.