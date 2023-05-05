Wexford to host Retro Cannonball again with over 100 classic cars expected

Retro Cannonball finished in Wexford on the quay in 2022 with huge crowds and a fantastic show. Now Retro Cannonball 2023 is all set to begin in Wexford this year on May 26th.

JJ Doyle (10) from Offaly pictured at the launch of Retro Cannonball which starts in Wexford this year on May 26th. — © Gareth Chaney

JJ Doyle (10) from Offaly pictured with Cannonball Founder Alan Bannon at the launch of Retro Cannonball which starts in Wexford this year. — © Gareth Chaney

A convoy of more than 100 of the finest classic cars you can image will hit the road from Wexford later this month as Retro Cannonball 2023 gets into gear.

Having seen thousands of auto enthusiasts from across the south east descend on Wexford quay for the finish line of last year’s event, this year founder Alan Bannon was determined to bring an array of beautiful cars back to the beautiful surroundings of Co Wexford once more, this time for the starting line.

This year’s Retro Cannonball event will get under way at the Wexford County Council car park in Carricklawn at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, as organisers once again seek to raise significant funds for The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Over the course of two days, the cannonballers will take in Wexford, Waterford, Cork and Tipperary before reaching the finish line in Tullamore on May 27.

Among the classic car convoy this year will be some rare Jaguar E-Types, Ferrari will be well represented with a number of 348 GTS, some beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche 911 Targa, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a beautiful Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird, a mini cooper and many more.

“We are welcoming cars from the golden era of the 60’s,70’s, 80’s and early 90’s to take in stunning drives and many famous Irish landmarks.” said Cannonball founder Alan Bannon “Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art and history. They retain an incurable romance and that is the reason why people do, and always will, love classic cars.”

For more details or to take one of the last remaining spaces on the run, visit cannonball.ie. Registration is also open for supercar event Cannonball Ireland which will take place from September 15 to 17.