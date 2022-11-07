Wexford teenager Sinead O’Reilly beats 6,000 entrants to win prestigious Foyle Young Poet award

A 17-year-old secondary school student from Wexford has been named a top 15 winner in the annual Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award. Sinead O’Reilly, who had previously been commended for their work in 2019 and 2020, beat over 6,000 young poets in winning the award for their poem The Party.

The only Irish winner, Sinead joined poets from the UK, America, and Thailand at the National Theatre, London, last week to receive their award.

“I’m thrilled to be included in the top fifteen,” Sinead said. “It means a lot to have a poem recognised by judges whose own work I admire. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to meet the other poets as well.”

Sinéad, who attends the Loreto, is no stranger to awards ceremonies having previously been honoured by the Young Poetry Network, The Irish Times, and in the Trócaire Poetry Ireland Poetry Competition. They were selected for the inaugural Edna O’Brien Young Writers Bursary, and organised Depp Routes Poetry Exchange with Narrative 4, who aim to build empathy through storytelling. Their favourite poets at the moment include Danez Smith, Ocean Vuong and William Keohane.

The 15 winners will now be invited to attend a residential writing course at the Arvon centre The Hurst in Shropshire, in February 2023. There they will spend a week receiving mentoring from some of the biggest names in UK poetry, focusing on improving their work and establishing a community of writers. The top 15 poems will be published in a printed winners’ anthology (also available online) from March 2023.

Anthony Anaxagorou was one of this year’s judges and he said, “The extraordinary range and breadth of the writing in this year’s Foyle Young Poets competition slowed our reading down, asked us to inhabit a pool of poetics and voices, while encouraging us to think about tomorrow’s poetry in fresh and innovative ways. The writing was at once deeply personal, with an acute sensitivity to local and global issues.

"We encountered poems that drew attention and thinking towards our struggling planet, poems which complicated the identities we inherit and how such burgeoning minds come to navigate the world. There were formal poems about resilience, despair, joy and bewilderment. Poems which knew and poems which didn’t. To witness such an open display of aliveness to the world, to the systems, inequalities and rhythms we live amongst confirmed the future of poetry as being vibrant, dynamic and restless.”

Sinead O’Reilly

The Party

After Jack Underwood

In the room full of people I want to be the sort of person you’d turn to If you entered the room blindfolded.

Or at least the one who wears shyness like a handwritten invite.

I’d like to have her laugh which erupts like a broken hose fixing at the wrong time,

Or his shoulders which people love to lay their head on.

While my skin is sunburnt sea yours is ice-cubes in grape juice,

and I try to think of something to say but my gut twinges like a dampened string when you walk over,

and sometimes I want to curl my knees to my chest and crawl inside a guitar so I don’t say anything stupid.