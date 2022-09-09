Wexford students in the spotlight at Innovations Theatre School Awards

Recipients of P.A.C.E. Awards pictured at the Innovations Theatre School Awards Ceremony in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel, Gorey on Sunday. (l to r)- Jack mcDermott, Nathaniel Flavin, Lily Henrick (Innovations Theatre School), Elise Barry, Nessa Last, Genevieve Fleming, Danielle Mulhall. Pic: Jim Campbell

Some star students were in the spotlight when they scooped awards at the Innovations Theatre School awards ceremony recently.

Students of the school gathered together to celebrate their successes at the annual ceremony in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel. First up was Jack McDermott, who was named Student of the Year for his commitment to all aspects of performing and practicing.

"This is an award for a student that excels in all three branches of the school – singing, acting and dancing. It is for someone who is always there, who doesn’t miss class and is good with their classmates. It’s an award for a great all-rounder,” said Creative Director of the school, Lily Henrich-Doyle.

The Deirdre Short Memorial Award is a perpetual trophy that commemorates a talented student from the school’s original Avoca school who passed away in her teens. It is given to a student with the most potential to pursue performance as a course of study or profession. This year, the award was won by Genevieve Fleming.

“This award is for someone who we feel has real potential to continue to perform long past secondary school and even into career level,” explained Lily.

Finally, the PACE (Performance Art Certificate of Excellence) award was awarded to Nessa Last.

"We don’t present this award every year. We wait until there’s a student we think really deserves it. Generally, we don’t award it to a first year student. It is awarded to someone who has been with us for years and shows great professionalism and takes it as seriously as they’re supposed to. It’s for a person who always has their lines learned on time, is respectful and does their research. Basically, someone with real hunger for it,” explained Lily. “Nessa has been with us for a long time and has even brought friends of hers into the school. She really does love it.”

There was further excitement following the ceremony as the chosen musical for next year was unveiled to the students.

We do a Christmas showcase and then we have our big show in May where we do either a big showcase or a full-scale musical. This year is the first year since I’ve taken on the school and since Covid that we have been able to do a musical and we were delighted to announce that it will be Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” said Lily. “The students were delighted, as were the parents. They all love to see their kids take on a character full-time rather than doing a lot of little pieces. They’re delighted to see a full show come together, as am I.”